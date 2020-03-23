Liverpool fans slate Joe Cole

Considering the national pandemic, how football’s current suspension will come to an end seems in some doubt.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

This has led to some discussing what they think should happen in the various scenarios that could play out.

Joe Cole has done just this, telling The Daily Star that he thinks the season should be started from scratch if it cannot be completed, meaning Liverpool would not get the Premier League trophy.

Joe Cole says this season must start all over again if it can’t be finished, even if it denies #LFC the title 🤔 pic.twitter.com/E86N4mJzA5 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 22, 2020

Liverpool fans have hammered the 38-year-old for these comments, feeling that they are simply ludicrous.

This eventuality would surely be a devastating blow for the club, seeing as they are currently 25 points ahead of anybody else in the Premier League, meaning the title is within touching distance for them.

Can you name the result these iconic Liverpool images belong to? Give it a go now…

1 of 25 What result does this iconic Liverpool image belong to? 3-2 3-0 2-0 1-1

Considering the Reds have not won the title in the Premier League era, this would be incredibly cruel on them.

Joe Cole, my god my dog talks more sense than this tool. — paul butterworth (@buttylfc) March 22, 2020

Don’t worry brains, leave it to others for sorting out please 👍 — Abu Zara (@AbuZara007) March 22, 2020

That guy has never said anything of relevance since he retired — _redissues (@redissues1) March 22, 2020

One word – FOOL 🤣 — AJM (@AndrewJMcIntosh) March 22, 2020

Some fans have suggested that he has reason to say this outside of his concern for the league’s schedule, as one said “Karren Brady must have called”, giving reference to his links with relegation-threatened West Ham United.

There is also the feeling that he has it in for Liverpool, as his stay at Anfield from 2011 to 2013 didn’t go how he would have wanted.

Do you care what Cole has to say about Liverpool?

Yes Vote No Vote

The former midfielder was loaned out to Lille and West Ham, making a mere 42 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting another three.

I wonder why he would say that, Karen Brady must have called and said hi pic.twitter.com/I7sqmSpt3c — Darragh Murphy (@murda197) March 22, 2020

Never had a good word to say about the club, that one. — James Thrillner Rides Again (@MichiganLfc) March 22, 2020

He would say that wouldn’t he 🙄 — la white (@lwhite0151) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, FFC has looked at Kenny Dalglish’s nightmare swoop.