 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans slate Joe Cole

Liverpool fans slate Joe Cole

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 23/3/2020 | 09:30pm

Considering the national pandemic, how football’s current suspension will come to an end seems in some doubt.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

This has led to some discussing what they think should happen in the various scenarios that could play out.

Joe Cole has done just this, telling The Daily Star that he thinks the season should be started from scratch if it cannot be completed, meaning Liverpool would not get the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool fans have hammered the 38-year-old for these comments, feeling that they are simply ludicrous.

This eventuality would surely be a devastating blow for the club, seeing as they are currently 25 points ahead of anybody else in the Premier League, meaning the title is within touching distance for them.

Can you name the result these iconic Liverpool images belong to? Give it a go now…

1 of 25

What result does this iconic Liverpool image belong to?

Considering the Reds have not won the title in the Premier League era, this would be incredibly cruel on them.

Some fans have suggested that he has reason to say this outside of his concern for the league’s schedule, as one said “Karren Brady must have called”, giving reference to his links with relegation-threatened West Ham United.

There is also the feeling that he has it in for Liverpool, as his stay at Anfield from 2011 to 2013 didn’t go how he would have wanted.

Do you care what Cole has to say about Liverpool?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The former midfielder was loaned out to Lille and West Ham, making a mere 42 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting another three.

Meanwhile, FFC has looked at Kenny Dalglish’s nightmare swoop.

Article title: Liverpool fans slate Joe Cole

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 