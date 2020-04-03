Jordon Ibe has turned into a tale of unfulfilled promise

Jordon Ibe was expected to blossom into a fine Premier League talent at Liverpool but instead he has turned into a sorry tale of unfulfilled promise.

The flying winger made 12 league appearances for the Reds in the 2014/15 season and showed enough fleeting glimpses of quality to suggest he was destined for a bright future at the club.

Following a five match absence through injury, Brendan Rodgers lauded his performance levels in training.

“Young Jordon Ibe will come back in and I’ve got to say he’s looked absolutely sensational in training.”

The following season proved to be a breakthrough for the youngster as he made 41 appearances in all competitions, but didn’t do enough to convince Jurgen Klopp of his ability.

Indeed, he was eventually sold to Bournemouth for £15m in a club-record deal for the Cherries at the time.

The fact Eddie Howe’s outfit were willing to fork out a record fee for his services proved there was genuine hype surrounding Ibe’s development, but he has since failed to live up to expectation on the south coast.

Where is Ibe now?

Ibe’s career has not continued on the upward trajectory many predicted it to.

In his first season with Bournemouth he made 25 Premier League appearances, yet he failed to muster up a single goal contribution in the 2016/17 campaign.

He fared far better in his second season and begun to repay the faith the club showed in him, with a return of two goals and six assists from 32 games representing a marked improvement.

That season, however, remains the highlight of his career and that in itself is a damning indictment on his failure to progress.

Injuries have played their part in stunting his progress but, with his contract due to expire in June this year, the 24-year-old, who is valued at just £5.4m by Transfermarkt, finds himself in no man’s land.

Having made just four appearances in all-competitions this season, it’s looking unlikely that Ibe will remain at the Vitality Stadium beyond the summer and his next move may well represent his last opportunity to fulfil his potential.

Regardless of what happens, it seems Jurgen Klopp played a blinder by bringing in £15m for Ibe’s services.

In other Liverpool news, these fans want to see £121.5m-rated duo arrive at Anfield…