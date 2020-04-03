Jose Enrique teases Didier Drogba in Liverpool throwback

Former Liverpool man Jose Enrique rarely goes a day without posting something related to his former club.

The flying full-back made 99 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and assisting ten in the process.

As a member of the Reds he never ended up on the losing side in a Premier League fixture against Chelsea, and the Spaniard has been reminiscing about his battles against one particular member of the Blues squad, namely Didier Drogba.

The Ivory Coast striker is a genuine Premier League icon and a Chelsea legend, and he was a menace for defenders during his time in England’s top flight.

But Enrique has suggested that he wasn’t all that challenging to face in a throwback Instagram post.

Indeed, the 34-year-old claimed he wasn’t to difficult to defend against, captioning an image of the pair in battle near the touchline where then Liverpool manager Sir Kenny Dalglish watches on with interest.

In this particular snippet of action it seems that Enrique is getting the better of his opposite number, shielding the ball effectively while maintaining a strong, low centre of gravity.

The picture is taken from the 2012 FA Cup final, though, which Chelsea eventually won 2-1.

And it was Drogba who scored the decisive second goal shortly after the interval, with Andy Carroll’s 64th minute strike proving to be in vain.

Enrique can laugh about it now, but it seems the Liverpool defenders didn’t find it easy to defend against Chelsea’s talisman at Wembley.