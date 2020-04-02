Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique is an active presence on social media.
Resembling a modern day digital fanboy, Enrique regularly posts about the Reds and generates debate amongst supporters via his Instagram account.
And now he’s taken to the platform to post an image of Lionel Messi as you’ve never seen him before.
That will be good reds ? 😍😊🔴. On a free as well in the summer! Best player ever 🐐 #liverpoolfc #messi
Wouldn’t Liverpool fans like to dream that the above image isn’t merely the product of a nifty Photoshop job, ey?
Sorry to break your hearts: Messi has not signed a deal with the Reds just yet.
Exactly what the future holds for the immortalised Argentine legend remains unclear, but he won’t be moving to Anfield on a free transfer this summer, as Enrique moots as a possibility.
Indeed, the £126m-rated star – as per Transfermarkt – has a contract with the Catalonian giants until 2021, so Liverpool will have to wait until January of the same year before they can approach him regarding a potential move.
A deal for Messi, even considering the fact he will be turn 34 next year, would be a game-changing coup for any interested party, one with the potential to transform a club’s global stature and financial power.
Despite Enrique’s ambition, though, we’re not holding our breath just yet…
