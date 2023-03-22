Liverpool are still working on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

The England international isn’t out of contract at the Signal Iduna Park until 2025, but being Edin Terzic’s top-performing player, is one of the hottest prospects in football.

The Reds are known to be long-term admirers of the 19-year-old whilst there are several other Premier League clubs also keeping a close eye on his situation.

TEAMtalk reported in February that the Bundesliga star would be open to making the move to Anfield should he be guaranteed that Jurgen Klopp remains in charge.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein then claimed on Monday however that a summer move is looking currently unlikely due to the price tag involved with other potential suitors therefore moving ahead in the race.

The Latest: Deal in the works

According to Football Insider, Bellingham remains very much an ‘active target’ for FSG with a deal ‘still being worked on’.

The Merseysiders are ‘in the hunt’ for the midfielder’s signature but aren’t alone in their pursuit, with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all targeting him.

Dortmund are expected to demand a club-record fee of more than €144m (£126m) to sanction his sale due to the fact that he has no release clause included in his contract.

His closeness to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson is one of the main ‘selling points’ in trying to convince him to join.

The Verdict: Huge coup

Bellingham has already shown what he is capable of at the highest level and has much more potential to give, so it would be a huge coup for Liverpool should they be able to get a deal over the line.

The Adidas-sponsored star has racked up 16 goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season, which has seen him bag an impressive six man-of-the-match awards in the Bundesliga.

The Stourbridge-born talent currently ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons and the 97th percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area, highlighting the constant threat he is able to provide in the final third (FBRef).

Birmingham City’s academy graduate also has the versatility to operate in all five positions across the midfield, which will be an extremely attractive attribute to Klopp, alongside his leadership qualities having already captained his side on multiple occasions.