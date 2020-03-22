Liverpool’s past has come back to haunt Jurgen Klopp’s team this term

Ghosts of Liverpool’s past have haunted Jurgen Klopp this season.

Too often, they have gone within touching distance of glory, only to have it snatched away.

Under Brendan Rodgers, they were one of the finest teams to watch in the country, spearheaded by the brilliance of Luis Suarez and the inspiration of Steven Gerrard. In the 2013-14 season, it appeared as though they would finally reap the rewards of their excellence.

With just two games of their season remaining, following a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in which Gerrard slipped, they were two points clear of Chelsea and six clear of Manchester City, though the latter did have two games in hand.

They went on to draw with Crystal Palace – surrendering a 3-0 lead – before beating Newcastle United on the final day. City won their two games in hand, and their final two games of the season, beating Palace, Everton, Aston Villa, and West Ham United, to take home the trophy.

Under Rafael Benitez, Liverpool won the Champions League but never managed to take home domestic glory. In 2008-09, they came close, losing just twice all season. But Manchester United, who finished the season four points clear, pipped them.

Of their last 11 games, Liverpool actually won 10, but it was the draws that caught up with them; they drew 11 games to United’s six. Turning just two of those into wins would have seen them crowned champions.

This season, though, has been an inevitability – at least until the league’s suspension. The Reds are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City. If the league resumes, they will not be caught because, quite simply, it would be a collapse never before seen in Premier League football.

And yet Klopp has persisted with playing his best team, to the detriment of other competitions.

Think back to before the first leg of the Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid, and a clash with Norwich City; Liverpool began the day 22 points clear of City. Klopp opted to play Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, captain Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, just three days before they would lose 1-0 in Madrid. All six players started in Spain.

Similar happened before the second leg, as Liverpool played Bournemouth at home. They began the day – and this really does bear repeating – 22 points clear. Only Henderson, who was injured, missed the game of the six aforementioned players; Sadio Mane was drafted back in. Liverpool then lost 3-1 to Atletico and were eliminated from the Champions League.

Of course, to chase excellence, one has to imagine that a first-team needs to be established but one has to think that Klopp is merely playing it safe because of the club’s history.

Both Benitez and Rodgers fell at the final hurdle but, really, there is absolutely no risk of that happening for Klopp.

He could have played the U23s in both games and kept a healthy lead at the top of the table. If they had lost both games, and City had won theirs, they would still be 19 points clear.

Perhaps the former Borussia Dortmund coach was spooked. Liverpool do have history of title collapses. But he needn’t have worried – the title, when the season resumes, is theirs.

The Champions League won’t be, because the weight of history, sometimes, can be too much to bear.

