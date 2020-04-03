Jurgen Klopp’s stance on next management role revealed

A recent report from the Daily Mirror has revealed some key information regarding the long term future of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

What’s the word?

Klopp has transformed the Reds since he was given the reins in 2015 and that certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed across the footballing world.

The German has established himself as one of the best in his field during his time with both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, and it seems he could have a chance to cement his legacy at international level.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mirror, there is growing enthusiasm in Klopp’s homeland to see the 52-year-old succeed Joachim Low as manager of the German national side.

And, intriguingly, Klopp views the opportunity to manage the national side as a natural development in his career.

The same report goes on to reveal Klopp has privately hinted that Liverpool is likely to be his final job in club management.

Ominous Murmurs

While the news does not provide anything concrete to detail a time when Klopp will ideally want to move on to pastures new, the information presented does indeed make for ominous reading.

That Lowe’s contract with the German national side ends in 2022 combined with Klopp’s desire to leave club management at the end of his Liverpool stint suggests everything is in place for all parties – with the likely exception of Liverpool – to get what they want.

With no desire to embark on another role in club management, one can only assume that the Germany job is the one Klopp will be eager to take up when he departs Anfield.

Will Klopp leave for the Germany job in 2022?

After everything he’s achieved on Merseyside, though, Klopp would surely leave as a true legend of the club – and with the supporters’ blessing – should he decide to leave two years before his contract expires in 2024.