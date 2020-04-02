Klopp sets glowing example with message to Liverpool fans

In these uncertain times everybody is desperate for Premier League football to return, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

For millions of people across the world football is an escape from reality, a passion that guides lifestyles and induces emotions ranging from bitter disappointment to unparalleled ecstasy.

But the global pandemic has disrupted almost every sector of society and deprived football fans of the sport they are accustomed to watching on a weekly, or even daily basis.

Amid the current hardship, Klopp has delivered a passionate message to supporters regarding the situation everyone finds themselves in.

Within the video, Klopp commends the spirit of national health workers and speaks of his admiration for the critical work they are undertaking, urges everyone to mirror their level of compassion, and reiterates the need to follow government guidelines in order to accelerate the process of returning to society back to normal.

Regardless of your opinion on Klopp, when he speaks people generally listen.

He is a charismatic figure in the game and his message proves that he is a role model for society to emulate.

At times like these we need our role models to stand up and set an example for everyone to follow, and that’s exactly what the 52-year-old, evidently humbled by the selfless work of the thousands of healthcare professionals around the world, has done with his message.

Together, with everyone pulling together towards the same common goal, the human race can overcome the current challenge and return to normality.

