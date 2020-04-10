Quiz: Pick whether the quote belongs to Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp or Thanos

Jurgen Klopp is certainly a man of charisma and the way he deals with players has undoubtedly contributed to the significant success he has achieved since arriving at Anfield.

He can often be playful and cheeky with the press but he also has a serious side too, best evidenced when he sent a personal message to Liverpool fans regarding the current situation we find ourselves in.

The German often has a philosophical outlook on football and life in general, and in many ways bears a similarity to Marvel villain Thanos in that sense.

In fact, picking between their quotes can prove tricky, so put your knowledge of the Reds’ boss to the test by answering the quiz below.