Liverpool boss Klopp should walk away once title is won

Jurgen Klopp should walk away from Liverpool this summer if they manage to win the Premier League title.

The league is currently suspended, of course, but when play resumes, one has to expect that the Reds will finally pull themselves over the line and lift the famous trophy for the first time in its current guise.

They are, after all, 25 points clear.

And what does that leave for Klopp to do?

He came into the club in the middle of the 2014-15 season, following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers, who had gone so close to title glory with that fabulous team spearheaded by Luis Suarez and anchored by Steven Gerrard. He took them to an eighth-placed finish and also to the Europa League final, where Sevilla beat them.

Who should replace Jurgen Klopp?

Nagelsmann Vote Gerrard Vote

The following season, a fourth-placed finish secured the return of Champions League football, while in 2017-18, they again finished fourth – notably losing just five games in the league season, fewer than any other team bar winners Manchester City. They also, of course, reached the Champions League final but Loris Karius and Gareth Bale put paid to that dream.

Last season, they were second, by one point, losing just one game throughout the league season, and they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final. This season, the Premier League trophy will surely be back at Anfield.

There isn’t anything left for Klopp to do. The Reds have even won both the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this season.

Call yourself a Liverpool expert? How much did each of these big-money January signings cost?

1 of 19 How much did Liverpool pay to sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg? £7.25m £6m £7.5m £8m

Of course, Liverpool fans could hope that he will stick around to try to win the FA Cup but they have never gone further than the fifth round under the German; losing, in chronological order, to West Ham United, Wolves, West Bromwich Albion, Wolves again, and Chelsea.

One has to think he doesn’t really care about the oldest cup competition in world football and the same can be said of the League Cup.

It has been an obsession of Liverpool’s to finally win the Premier League and Klopp is nearly there. It would take something outrageous to ensure they fail to do so.

And what better time will there be for him to walk away?

Liverpool have perhaps the best starting XI in the Premier League; they have a brilliant goalkeeper in Alisson Becker, world-class defenders in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Virgil van Dijk, an inspirational captain in Jordan Henderson and attackers in the vein of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane. They are at the peak of their powers.

The only way from here is down. While that may sound fatalistic, one has to build when on top and there is little point in Klopp sticking around to do that.

Winning the league and walking away would not just make him one of the most sought-after managers in football history, he would leave a club legend, the man to break the streak of a lifetime, handing over the baton to the next man, who can rebuild as he sees fit.

There will be no better time for Klopp to sail off into the sunset.