Liverpool eyeing bargain swoop for Layvin Kurzawa

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and other European clubs.

What’s the word?

Jurgen Klopp does not currently have a natural backup for Andrew Robertson at his disposal but a recent report suggests that could be subject to change this summer.

Indeed, according to Spanish media outlet Sport, the Reds are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing Kurzawa.

The 27-year-old’s contract is due to expire in the summer and that makes him an attractive proposition, with Inter Milan, Napoli, Liverpool and Arsenal all interested in securing a deal.

And the same report claims that his services have already been offered to Barcelona.

Bargain deal

While Kurzawa has never been tested outside of Ligue 1, this is a bargain deal for the Premier League leaders.

Since he signed for the capital outfit from Monaco £22.5m in 2015, the France international has won a multitude of trophies.

All in all he has claimed three Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, three French League Cups, and four French Super Cups.

PSG are clearly the dominant force in French football, and Kurzawa’s experience will undoubtedly have installed the winning mentality Klopp needs in each and every one of his players to ensure his side continue on their upward trajectory when football eventually returns.

Michael Edwards is unlikely to come across a player of Kurzawa’s pedigree and experience at such an appealing price, and it’s no surprise that the current Champions League holders are eyeing a free transfer.

This mooted deal has all the makings of another Edwards masterstroke.

