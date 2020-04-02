 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to link with Layvin Kurzawa

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 10:00am

Liverpool are lacking the presence of a quality left-back to deputise for Andrew Robertson but a recent report suggests the club are hoping to resolve that this summer.

The ever versatile James Milner has been a trustworthy option at left-back when called upon, but he is a midfielder by trade and, despite being fantastic on his weaker side, is a natural right-footer.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Reds are eyeing a move for Layvin Kurzawa, who has won Ligue 1 on three separate occasions since leaving AS Monaco for the French capital.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back has been offered to Barcelona, but Napoli, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Kurzawa’s contract is due to expire this summer and will therefore be available on a free transfer, a factor that naturally adds a significant weight of appeal for any potential suitors.

While not every single Liverpool fan is convinced by his talent, plenty of supporters offered their endorsements ahead of a potential deal.

Indeed, fans on Twitter suggested he’s a decent option on a free transfer, with one even suggesting that the France international has the ability to give Robertson a run for his money.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say…

