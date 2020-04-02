Liverpool fans react to link with Layvin Kurzawa

Liverpool are lacking the presence of a quality left-back to deputise for Andrew Robertson but a recent report suggests the club are hoping to resolve that this summer.

The ever versatile James Milner has been a trustworthy option at left-back when called upon, but he is a midfielder by trade and, despite being fantastic on his weaker side, is a natural right-footer.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Reds are eyeing a move for Layvin Kurzawa, who has won Ligue 1 on three separate occasions since leaving AS Monaco for the French capital.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, the Paris Saint-Germain full-back has been offered to Barcelona, but Napoli, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Kurzawa’s contract is due to expire this summer and will therefore be available on a free transfer, a factor that naturally adds a significant weight of appeal for any potential suitors.

While not every single Liverpool fan is convinced by his talent, plenty of supporters offered their endorsements ahead of a potential deal.

Should Liverpool sign Kurzawa?

Yes Vote No Vote

Indeed, fans on Twitter suggested he’s a decent option on a free transfer, with one even suggesting that the France international has the ability to give Robertson a run for his money.

Here’s what the Liverpool fans had to say…

Great player if it's for free or for a low sum, would give Robbo a run for his position at his best or at leadt provide depth https://t.co/0Xg67MnUT2 — OurNumber9🇨🇾 (@_QuarantineSZN) March 31, 2020

For free, I guess he’s a decent back up left back https://t.co/DvXbnm7aNO — LFC ❤️ (@thelfcarticle) March 31, 2020

Have no problem with this https://t.co/QzuHojp5fy — Jayden (@J_LFC11) March 31, 2020

As a back up for free? Why not https://t.co/6LEPJ3Ttor — Sean 🚶🏽‍♂️ (@ftblS_) March 31, 2020

As a back up for free I don’t get why anybody would moan at this. Makes perfect sense https://t.co/FGjdKhv4B8 — Shaun (@ShaunlfcT) March 31, 2020

He'd be a quality backup for Robbo 🇫🇷 #LFC https://t.co/KDONrgPcGy — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 31, 2020