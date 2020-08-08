Liverpool: 2019/20 Season Quiz

Liverpool have had an absolute barnstormer of a season, winning their first league title for 30 years.

It was no surprise that the Reds would go on to contend for the title this season given the agonising end to last year’s campaign, which saw them miss out on the title to rivals Manchester City by a single point, despite the success of the club winning the Champions League. It felt as though the wait for the title would go on – until now.

Their season was full of incredible moments, with Jurgen Klopp’s heavy metal football in full flow, leading the club to their best season on record with 99 points.

From going unbeaten at Anfield, to losing their first game of the season at Watford, the Reds’ season had it all – after 38 games, how well can you remember the biggest moments and all the stats that took Liverpool to the Premier League title?