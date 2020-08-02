After 30 years of ups and downs, nearly’s and maybe’s – Liverpool have finally achieved their long-awaited desire to win the Premier League title.

It is safe to say the Red’s did it in style as well, winning the trophy with a staggering 18 point lead over second-place Manchester City – but what happened in that time for the club to achieve such an impossible feat? From incredible goals to surprise standouts, we’ll be looking at the highlights of Klopp’s team this season, from their player of the season to the defining moment, all the way down to their signing of the season.

This campaign has been jam-packed with high’s and low’s, and even a three-month sabbatical due to COVID-19, but this didn’t stop one of the clubs best seasons in their history. Now sit down and enjoy, as we give Liverpool’s title-winning campaign a FootballFanCast review for the ages…