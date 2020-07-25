Liverpool fans react to major Adam Lallana update

Having arrived from Southampton back in the summer of 2014 for a reported £25m, Adam Lallana has had a mixed time of things at Liverpool.

The England international has of course picked up a Champions League and now Premier League winner’s medal, but years of niggling injuries have stopped him from really stamping his authority in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And with his contract coming to an end, the Reds earlier confirmed that the midfielder would be leaving this summer.

Lallana may have therefore been hoping for one final swansong, but it appears that will not be the case. According to The Daily Mail’s Dominic King, the 32-year-old will not be in Liverpool’s squad for their final Premier League game of the season against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

It’s added that Lallana will say his goodbyes at Melwood beforehand, with his career at the club officially over. And after hearing about the latest update, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Seems really harsh & unnecessary to me. Why he couldn’t simply have 5mins the other night was ignorant. He’s been there longer than origi or minimino @AnfieldEdition @DominicKing_DM — john (@johnelvinmccoy) July 24, 2020

What an actual joke? Why do Brighton need him so fast? Are they in the CL? — Sam (@vvdszn) July 24, 2020

Awwwwww shame but last thing he needs is an injury. Good luck to him. — gaz downey (@downeyg12) July 24, 2020

I’m guessing it’s because he doesn’t want to risk lallana picking an injury up and mess the chances of him signing for someone up — martin (@_MJN1) July 25, 2020

A few Reds supporters questioned why Klopp simply didn’t bring him on against Chelsea, with one fan even calling the move “shocking”.

He should have played in the game against Chelsea itself 🤦‍♂️ I just don’t understand why klopp refused to play him — Vignesh (@Vijay_Thalaiva) July 25, 2020

Yeah I thought that was shocking from klopp not to have brought him on at the end — Jimmy Crow (@graygraeme) July 25, 2020

Still can’t understand why he wasn’t given a couple of minutes at least against Chelsea.. heart breaking — ⭕️ (@sal_lfc) July 24, 2020

Some fans revealed their sadness at the fact Lallana may not be putting on the Liverpool shirt again.

This has actually made me really sad :/ — Ben🇳🇴 (@ftblbenjamin) July 25, 2020

U can’t be serious noooooo — 🎭 (@_Virgil4) July 24, 2020

Crying again, cheers lads👍🏼 — Elijah🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ElijahJoel8) July 24, 2020

Lallana will leave Merseyside having played a total of 178 games for Liverpool, and having played a part in both their European and domestic triumphs over the past couple of seasons.

The 32-year-old would surely have hoped to have played one last time for the Reds before his departure, and so it’s understandable why a few fans seem disappointed by the news.

But a potential injury could have scuppered a future move, so Klopp does still have his best interests in heart.