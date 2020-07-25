 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to major Adam Lallana update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 25/7/2020 | 09:45am

Having arrived from Southampton back in the summer of 2014 for a reported £25m, Adam Lallana has had a mixed time of things at Liverpool.

The England international has of course picked up a Champions League and now Premier League winner’s medal, but years of niggling injuries have stopped him from really stamping his authority in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And with his contract coming to an end, the Reds earlier confirmed that the midfielder would be leaving this summer.

Lallana may have therefore been hoping for one final swansong, but it appears that will not be the case. According to The Daily Mail’s Dominic King, the 32-year-old will not be in Liverpool’s squad for their final Premier League game of the season against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

It’s added that Lallana will say his goodbyes at Melwood beforehand, with his career at the club officially over. And after hearing about the latest update, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A few Reds supporters questioned why Klopp simply didn’t bring him on against Chelsea, with one fan even calling the move “shocking”.

Some fans revealed their sadness at the fact Lallana may not be putting on the Liverpool shirt again.

Lallana will leave Merseyside having played a total of 178 games for Liverpool, and having played a part in both their European and domestic triumphs over the past couple of seasons.

Would you give Adam Lallana one last game against Newcastle?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The 32-year-old would surely have hoped to have played one last time for the Reds before his departure, and so it’s understandable why a few fans seem disappointed by the news.

But a potential injury could have scuppered a future move, so Klopp does still have his best interests in heart.

