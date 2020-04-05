Liverpool target Adama Traore can fit Klopp’s blueprint

Despite there being uncertainty over when football will return, that hasn’t stopped talk of big-money summer transfers dying down.

And in Liverpool’s case, it appears they are drawing up contingency plans if they lose one of their high-profile stars at Anfield.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Reds have earmarked a potential move for Wolves winger Adama Traore in case either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah make their departures from Merseyside.

It further claims that the “club’s recruitment team have placed Traore on their shortlist of attacking targets as they assess potential wide forward options”, and that “his profile also fits that of the super-quick, technically gifted and mobile forwards demanded by manager Jurgen Klopp”.

And based on his performances throughout this season, it is little surprise to see why the Reds have got Traore in their sights. The Spaniard has enjoyed a barn-storming campaign at Molineux, proving himself to be a potent attacking weapon for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

As per Transfermarkt, he has scored six times and provided a further ten assists across all competitions, and when looking at his underlying numbers, he does seem like a Klopp prototype.

He averaged a ridiculously impressive 5.2 dribbles per game in the top-flight this year, putting him first amongst all players in the Premier League. He also managed 1.1 tackles per match too, and that kind of willingness to track back, and embrace the defensive side of the game, will only put him in Klopp’s good books.

The Liverpool manager himself meanwhile has also been left in awe on a couple of occasions this season, first describing him as a “big, big talent“, before simply admitting that he is “unplayable” after a 2-1 win at Molineux. Having seen first-hand what he can do, Klopp may be able to take his game up a level just like he has done with Salah and Mane.

If either of the Reds’ attacking duo do end up leaving Anfield, that will leave a massive gap for Liverpool to try and fill. But having now established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite wingers, there can be no question Traore would represent a logical signing to help replace that lost quality.

It would be the kind of Michael Edwards masterstroke that can help ensure the Reds continue to move forwards, and not feel as though their dominance is coming to an end.

