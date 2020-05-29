Liverpool can make major statement with Adama Traore move

Despite running away with the Premier League this season, the one thing Liverpool must ensure they don’t do this summer, is rest on their laurels.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did virtually nothing in the transfer market at the end of last season, before bringing in RB Salzburg ace Takumi Minamino in the January window.

But this time around, the Reds will surely have a bigger target on their back heading into next season, and their rivals around them will be looking to make up the lost ground.

And that’s exactly why a swoop for Wolves winger Adama Traore is an absolute must.

According to Spanish publication Todofichajes, Klopp has already called the 24-year-old over a potential move to Merseyside, and that the Reds are hopeful of agreeing a deal over the next few weeks.

Traore has been the biggest bright spark of Wolves’ campaign thus far, with his average match rating of 7.61 as per Whoscored, the highest by far of any of his teammates – in fact, only Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne (7.92) is ahead of him in the Premier League rankings.

And when you look at the kinds of numbers he has produced, it’s easy to see why. He’s scored six times and provided ten assists in 43 games across all competitions, including starring in games against the top-flight’s ‘big six’.

He struck both goals in a 2-0 win against City at the Etihad, before getting on the score-sheet again against Pep Guardiola’s side back home in a 3-2 triumph – that’s also not to mention his assist against Liverpool in a defeat at Molineux.

The 24-year-old is as direct as they come, and his astonishing average of 5.2 dribbles per game is the most of any Premier League player this season, and even Liverpool’s own Andy Robertson has admitted that the Spaniard is an incredibly tough opponent. He said: “Traore, this season, ripped me apart, to be fair.”

The Spaniard is the ultimate game-changer with his pace and dribbling, and whether he’s used as an attacking weapon off the bench, or as someone to slot straight into the front-three, Traore could be the kind of signing that ensures the title stays at Anfield next year.

Whilst Timo Werner has dominated the headlines, it’s Wolves’ stocky monster who could prove to be the statement signing that sends a hammer blow to the Reds’ rivals.