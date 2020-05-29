 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to major update on Adama Traore

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 29/5/2020 | 09:45am

Amidst all the talk surrounding whether Liverpool will finally land RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer, it appears Jurgen Klopp’s side have set their sights on another speedster: Adama Traore.

According to Spanish publication Todofichajes, Reds boss Klopp has already called the Wolves winger about the prospect of heading to Anfield in the summer transfer window, and that the Merseyside club are hopeful of agreeing a deal for him in the coming weeks.

Traore has enjoyed a stellar season with Wolves this year, racking up six goals and ten assists in 43 games across all competitions.

And after hearing about the links to the flying Spaniard, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

A couple of Liverpool fans questioned whether Traore would even get into the starting line-up at Anfield, with one supporter suggesting his situation would simply be similar to Xherdan Shaqiri.

Talk about adding some real speed and power to the team.

Traore has played well in numerous big games this season, including scoring both home and away against Manchester City, and setting up a goal in the clash against Liverpool at Molineux.

If Klopp manages to bring him instead of Werner this summer, then it would still be a very good transfer window.

