Liverpool fans react to major update on Adama Traore

Amidst all the talk surrounding whether Liverpool will finally land RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer, it appears Jurgen Klopp’s side have set their sights on another speedster: Adama Traore.

According to Spanish publication Todofichajes, Reds boss Klopp has already called the Wolves winger about the prospect of heading to Anfield in the summer transfer window, and that the Merseyside club are hopeful of agreeing a deal for him in the coming weeks.

Traore has enjoyed a stellar season with Wolves this year, racking up six goals and ten assists in 43 games across all competitions.

And after hearing about the links to the flying Spaniard, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

This is worrying and suggests one of the front three probably Mane is being considered for sale at a huge fee — Lee Turner (@LeeTurn71) May 27, 2020

Headless chicken no thanks, milan baros 2.0 — Christian Cullen (@ChristyCLFC) May 27, 2020

Yes. Absolute quality signing. Has it all. A year under Klopp and he’ll be world class — Happiness is a Poor Pun (@UnrealJJohnson) May 28, 2020

I’d have Couthino back all day long before Traore 👌🏼 — Coly (@meehan77) May 27, 2020

I’m up for this, ppl say he can be headless but the ability with his feet, the power too, and he came from Barca where he was reluctantly let go. Do it. — * dazzer169 (@dazzer169) May 27, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans questioned whether Traore would even get into the starting line-up at Anfield, with one supporter suggesting his situation would simply be similar to Xherdan Shaqiri.

Only issue with this prospect is Traore plays in the Salah position and nobody ever gets to play there (even when Salah is off form). It’s exactly what happened Shaqiri ☹️☹️ — Ngithe NGINENTOMBI!!! ✋🏾🙄 (@PapiZwane) May 27, 2020

Another bench warmer. — Joe (@joepritch88) May 28, 2020

Talk about adding some real speed and power to the team.

Traore has played well in numerous big games this season, including scoring both home and away against Manchester City, and setting up a goal in the clash against Liverpool at Molineux.

If Klopp manages to bring him instead of Werner this summer, then it would still be a very good transfer window.