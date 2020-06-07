 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans react to links with Wolves star Adama Traore

Liverpool fans react to links with Wolves star Adama Traore

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 7/6/2020 | 07:45pm

After seemingly missing out on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Liverpool appear to have moved on very quickly, and have set their sights on another speed merchant.

According to The Daily Mirror, the Reds have enquired about the Spaniard over a move for him this summer, and that he “would be tempted by the chance to become a part of Jurgen Klopp’s trophy-winning squad”.

Can you name every one of Liverpool’s top goalscorers in the PL era?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 23

Who was Liverpool's top scorer in the 1992/93 season?

The Liverpool manager has waxed lyrical about Traore before, lauding the winger as “unplayable” after his side’s 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux earlier this season.

And after hearing about the links to the 24-year-old, fans of the Merseyside club took to Twitter to voice their reactions.

A few Liverpool fans even suggested that they would much prefer Traore over Werner, with a couple of supporters explaining how his ability to play across the front line could fit in perfectly with the squad.

One Reds supporter simply suggested that the winger would turn into a “monster” under Klopp’s coaching – the Liverpool manager of course has worked wonders with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in recent seasons, with both featuring in the top ten of last year’s Ballon d’Or award.

If missing out on Werner has opened the door for Liverpool to go out and sign Traore, then it isn’t perhaps the greatest of losses.

Who should Liverpool sign?

Timo Werner

Timo Werner

Adama Traore

Adama Traore

The latter has been a revelation for Wolves in the Premier League this season, netting four times and providing a further seven assists in just 28 games in the competition.

Unlike Werner, he knows English football inside out, and that could mean he hits the ground running at Anfield were he to make the move this summer.

Article title: Liverpool fans react to links with Wolves star Adama Traore

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 