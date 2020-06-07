Liverpool fans react to links with Wolves star Adama Traore

After seemingly missing out on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Liverpool appear to have moved on very quickly, and have set their sights on another speed merchant.

According to The Daily Mirror, the Reds have enquired about the Spaniard over a move for him this summer, and that he “would be tempted by the chance to become a part of Jurgen Klopp’s trophy-winning squad”.

The Liverpool manager has waxed lyrical about Traore before, lauding the winger as “unplayable” after his side’s 2-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux earlier this season.

And after hearing about the links to the 24-year-old, fans of the Merseyside club took to Twitter to voice their reactions.

Would love to have him 💪 — Count of Monte Cristo (@iburniton96) June 7, 2020

Please move for him 🙏 — King Dave 👑💎 (@cordely) June 7, 2020

So excited for that if true — DennisGaughan (@DennisGaughan) June 7, 2020

I’d take him big time.. great addition — Daithi (@Daithi11983641) June 6, 2020

A few Liverpool fans even suggested that they would much prefer Traore over Werner, with a couple of supporters explaining how his ability to play across the front line could fit in perfectly with the squad.

Woukd 100% prefer him over Werner. Reckon klopp turns him into a superstar — Brian Phillips (@BrianPh39856812) June 6, 2020

Much better potential signing for us. Proven in PM. V young. Plays across the front 3 and with good coaching will only get better. Way stronger (physically) than Werner and for PL that’s so important. — Gar O Gorman (@garogorman) June 6, 2020

I’d rather have him than Werner all day long. Guy can play either wing and he is actually unplayable. We have enough goal scorers, we need actual speed on the wings apart from mo and sadio. That being said, I’m pretty sure this is just a rumour.. — janglisher (@janglisherr) June 7, 2020

One Reds supporter simply suggested that the winger would turn into a “monster” under Klopp’s coaching – the Liverpool manager of course has worked wonders with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in recent seasons, with both featuring in the top ten of last year’s Ballon d’Or award.

He would become a monster under Klopp! — Robert (@RobertTellefsen) June 6, 2020

If missing out on Werner has opened the door for Liverpool to go out and sign Traore, then it isn’t perhaps the greatest of losses.

The latter has been a revelation for Wolves in the Premier League this season, netting four times and providing a further seven assists in just 28 games in the competition.

Unlike Werner, he knows English football inside out, and that could mean he hits the ground running at Anfield were he to make the move this summer.