Liverpool’s Andy Robertson had a nightmare display against Man City

So after being given the guard of honour by Manchester City prior to kick-off, Liverpool’s Thursday evening went downhill from there, falling to a disappointing 4-0 defeat to the former Premier League champions.

Of course, the title had been sewn up following Chelsea’s victory over Pep Guardiola’s side, and the Reds will be forgiven for not being at the races after all the undoubted celebrations.

Whilst City were at their efficient best – they scored four times from their six shots on target – Liverpool simply couldn’t get to grips with the home side’s pace and creativity.

And one man who had a particularly forgettable night, was Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international has been among the stand-out performers once again for the Reds this season, racking up eight assists from left-back in the Premier League alone.

But against City, the 26-year-old looked all at sea trying to tie down Phil Foden, and on more than one occasion, let his aggression and intense pressing cloud his judgment.

Foden’s goal highlighted that clearly, with Robertson sucked in as the City winger dropped deep to play a one-two, before spinning past the defender and firing home past Alisson.

In fact, speaking during commentary for Sky Sports, Gary Neville suggested that Robertson looked like a player who had partied too much, and judging by just how out-of-sorts he looked, it wasn’t the most unfair of comments to make.

As per Sofascore, he lost seven of his ten total duels on the night, a real surprise given that he averages 1.6 tackles per game and a 50% success rate when it comes to duels in the Premier League.

He was also dribbled past twice, provided no key passes, completed just one of his five attempted crosses, and lost possession 15 times – the second-most of any Liverpool player.

It was the kind of rash and reckless performance that would surely have driven Klopp crazy on the side-lines, and so whilst some of the post-match attention may fall on Joe Gomez who gave away the penalty for the opening goal, Robertson did himself no favours either.