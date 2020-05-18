Liverpool fans discuss links to AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo

Despite lifting the Champions League last season, and being on course to win the Premier League title this time around, it appears Liverpool are intent on trying to strengthen their side.

According to Italian publications Il Tempo, Il Messaggero and Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), Serie A giants AS Roma could be forced to sell their prized assets this summer, with Liverpool looking at Nicolo Zaniolo in particular.

It’s suggested that delays over potential takeover talks, and a failure to qualify for the Champions League, has just added to their financial pressure, and that it could lead to them cashing in on some of their biggest names – including Zaniolo.

And after hearing about their links to the Italy international, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

If we’re putting Shaq on the market, he would be a pretty good replacement, or Chukwueze. Left-footed, pace, can play in the hole.. Not sure if it’ll be this summer though. — Vin#6LFC (@vagabondvinoth) May 17, 2020

Would be a great signing the lad can play pretty mich anywhere, has a cracking left foot and is about 6″4 — peter stratton* (@lfcwingy) May 17, 2020

Probably too expensive but he’d be amazing here — 6 (@_JackWilson1) May 17, 2020

Give Lovren to them, and some cash…. He’d be a great signing — Setu Purohit (@SETU30) May 17, 2020

Top quality baller — nomad@XXX (@nomad56060053) May 17, 2020

Big talent 🔥🔥💪..but he inj — Mody,seina, Tofa7a (@Sar7anShokry) May 18, 2020

Go get him — runtown (@Shawtgang) May 18, 2020

One Liverpool fan even suggested that Zaniolo could turn out be Mohamed Salah’s eventual replacement in the side.

He is like a Salah clone so why not, he Should be the eventual Salah replacement, I’m all for this happening #lfc — freddy starr (@freddystarr1) May 17, 2020

With a star-studded team, and a strong spine running through it, it’s difficult to really suggest where Liverpool could actually strengthen their side.

But one area of the pitch that has always tended to come under scrutiny during Klopp’s tenure, is in central midfield, with Graeme Souness regularly voicing his concerns over having just ‘workaholic’ players in the middle of the park.

Zaniolo’s impressive tally of six goals and two assists in just 24 games this season suggests he could add a bit of firepower from the engine room.