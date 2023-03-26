Liverpool could potentially complete the signing of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, according to an update from journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Lowdown: Nunes linked with Liverpool move

The Reds have suffered a disastrous season for so many reasons, with injuries again proving to be a big issue and key players struggling for both form and confidence.

It is the midfield that has arguably been Liverpool's biggest shortcoming, however, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looking shadows of their former selves and the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain unavailable too often.

Meanwhile, teenager duo Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott are still learning their trade, so relying on them to perform week in, week out simply isn't fair.

Major midfielder reinforcements are needed at Liverpool this summer and Nunes is one of the names who has emerged as a potential target to bring in.

The 24-year-old only joined Wolves last summer and he has been a key figure, starting 22 Premier League games and averaging 1.8 tackles per game.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor talked up Liverpool's potential signing of Nunes this summer:

"I think he's highly rated by Liverpool because they were scouting him during his time at Sporting. Interestingly, I don't think Nunes is that highly rated by Lopetegui. "He's not always in the team, he usually is, but he's not played every week like Neves or Moutinho. I thought at the start of the season that Nunes would come into a league of his own at Wolves and be the heir to Neves. "They are slightly different players, but I think there is scope for a deal to be done there."

The Verdict: Really strong option

It is clear that Liverpool need to sign at least three new midfielders this summer, in order to bring a freshness in that area, and Nunes could be a really shrewd addition.

Granted, the 11-cap Portugal international perhaps wouldn't be a game-changing signing in the way a Jude Bellingham could be, but he would bring the legs that are missing with Fabinho and Henderson these days, being just 24, as well as technical quality on the ball.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once called Nunes 'one of the best players in the world today', which is extremely high praise, and at 24, he could be a key part of Liverpool's midfield for years to come.

Prising him away from Wolves so quickly may not be easy, with a hefty fee potentially required to get him, but he could find another gear under Jurgen Klopp and help turn the Reds' fortunes around.