Liverpool fans drool over Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt

The Premier League may not be back just yet. but the Bundesliga’s return on Saturday afternoon has already got football fans talking. And for Liverpool supporters, there was only man who caught the eye for them: Julian Brandt.

The Germany international stole the show as Borussia Dortmund thumped Schalke 4-0 at home, setting up two goals and being a constant thorn in the visitors’ defence.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

As per Sofascore, he completed all three of his attempted dribbles, provided three key passes, had 82 touches of the ball, and even made four tackles too as he inspired Lucien Favre’s men to a resounding victory.

And after watching his performance, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 24-year-old play-maker.

Julian Brandt! 🥺 No wonder Klopp was looking to sign this guy. 🔥#bundesliga @LFC @BVB — Vismay Dharamsey (@Vismay115) May 16, 2020

Brandt has been outstanding today — Niki🤘 (@Nikz_LFC) May 16, 2020

Brandt is on different levels — Naby Lad* (@KayethenLFC) May 16, 2020

Setting up the first brilliantly and assisting the 2nd, Brandt is on a different level — nino (@yassineLFC) May 16, 2020

Brandt is showing flames out there. — Daniel Mendes (@DannyboiLFC) May 16, 2020

Brandt is absolutely amazing https://t.co/0vOWUuyHH0 — Jayden (@j_lfc9) May 16, 2020

I can see why LFC wanted Brandt ahead of Salah. — Bafana (@Phenyo__) May 16, 2020

Klopp hope you’re seeing Julien Brandt, I need him at anfield asap no rocky — izinho (@pajaamakt) May 16, 2020

Like Brandt has never been away, needed at Anfield — ً (@eoinsim1) May 16, 2020

One Liverpool fan seemed to regret the fact the Merseyside club missed out on his signature.

Brandt is a quality player, how did we miss out on getting him?? @LFC — Yوsif (@Whyousiif) May 16, 2020

It’s safe to Brandt left a lot of Liverpool fans impressed.

The German was linked with a move to Anfield last summer, before leaving Bayer Leverkusen to join Bundesliga rivals Dortmund.

Should Liverpool try and sign Julian Brandt again?

Yes Vote No Vote

Whilst the Reds have enjoyed a stellar season without him in their squad, the attacking midfielder showed exactly why Jurgen Klopp was so interested in signing him in the first place.