Liverpool fans drool over Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 16/5/2020 | 04:50pm

The Premier League may not be back just yet. but the Bundesliga’s return on Saturday afternoon has already got football fans talking. And for Liverpool supporters, there was only man who caught the eye for them: Julian Brandt.

The Germany international stole the show as Borussia Dortmund thumped Schalke 4-0 at home, setting up two goals and being a constant thorn in the visitors’ defence.

As per Sofascore, he completed all three of his attempted dribbles, provided three key passes, had 82 touches of the ball, and even made four tackles too as he inspired Lucien Favre’s men to a resounding victory.

And after watching his performance, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 24-year-old play-maker.

One Liverpool fan seemed to regret the fact the Merseyside club missed out on his signature.

It’s safe to Brandt left a lot of Liverpool fans impressed.

The German was linked with a move to Anfield last summer, before leaving Bayer Leverkusen to join Bundesliga rivals Dortmund.

Should Liverpool try and sign Julian Brandt again?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Whilst the Reds have enjoyed a stellar season without him in their squad, the attacking midfielder showed exactly why Jurgen Klopp was so interested in signing him in the first place.

