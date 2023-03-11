Liverpool will hope to pick up from where they left off in the Premier League this afternoon, with a trip to the Vitality Stadium to contest against relegation-threatened AFC Bournemouth preceded by an incredible evening at Anfield last Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's outfit mauling Manchester United 7-0.

The resounding, record-breaking result has left optimism emanating around Merseyside once more, but the Reds will know that there is plenty of work still to be done in order to rectify the woeful campaign that has left the club fighting to secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Against the Cherries, Klopp will be unlikely to make wide-scale changes after such a fluid and cohesive win, but with one eye on overturning a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid in midweek, a couple of alterations might be made.

Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez are still sidelined, while reports that Luis Diaz could be included are wide of the mark; the Colombian winger will return after the international break, with Liverpool not in action next week due to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

What will Liverpool's starting XI be vs Bournemouth?

Considering this, here is how Football FanCast expects Liverpool to line up at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon, looking to build upon the magnificent victory over the Red Devils.

We predict there to be as many as three changes from the team that left Liverpool in joyous rapture last time out; the Reds' German manager will be wary of damaging the balance of the outfit, but will consider a few fresh faces with Los Blancos indeed looming.

In goal, Alisson will retain his position between the sticks, while left-back Andy Robertson might be handed a rest in the stead of Kostas Tsimikas, who has been a fine stand-in for the distinguished Scottish marauder since his £12m arrival from Olympiakos.

The midfield looked far more robust against Erik ten Hag's United, but the “outstanding” - as lauded by Jamie Carragher - teenager Stefan Bajcetic might return in place of Fabinho, who has looked more like himself over the past few weeks after struggling for much of the term.

Mohamed Salah will be joined on the wings by Diogo Jota, who will provide a rest for the "chance magnet" - as dubbed by Mark Goldbridge - Darwin Nunez, 23, after his imposing offensive display last week, while Cody Gakpo will be offered the chance to continue to grow his burgeoning talismanic aura up front.