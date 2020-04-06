Liverpool’s furlough decision slammed by Tony Cascarino

Speaking on talkSPORT, Tony Cascarino has slammed Liverpool’s decision to furlough the club’s non-playing staff.

What did he say?

The Premier League leaders announced that they would be seeking government help to help support the costs of their wage bill – a decision that was roundly criticised by those including Anfield legend Jamie Carragher.

And now, Cascarino has weighed in on the matter by admitting that he has been left “upset” by the Reds, and that their decision was “bordering on lunacy”.

He said: “As a Liverpool fan, I’m upset because the club wasn’t built on this. I mentioned it with Spurs, and I feel exactly the same way about Liverpool. They can keep this going, they can easily continue paying their staff, they don’t need to go to the government yet. It is not a desperate situation.

“I find it really frustrating that a club of that stature has even attempted to do this. The numbers don’t add up. To me, this is wrong. I find their decision – and how quick it was – as bordering on lunacy.”

Embarrassing

Following on from Tottenham’s controversial decision, and the backlash that surrounded that, it’s incredibly surprising to see Liverpool reach the same conclusion.

They could have learned from the north London side’s mistake, instead they are now the latest targets of some widespread criticism. Having enjoyed such a stellar season on the football pitch, and fans no doubt looking forward to seeing their side finally crowned champions of England after such a long wait, a lot of that goodwill and excitement has been quickly tarnished.

The Reds’ reputation will continue to take a battering until they realise the error of their ways.

