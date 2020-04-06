Liverpool should cut their losses on Pedro Chirivella

Having joined Liverpool’s youth set-up back in 2013, Pedro Chirivella has been a familiar name to fans of the Anfield side for a number of years now.

The Spaniard made his first-team debut under Brendan Rodgers when he came on as a first-half substitute for Kolo Toure in a Europa League group stage clash against Bordeaux.

But since then, Chirivella has struggled massively to really make a big impression on the Liverpool first-team, spending a number of seasons out on loan at sides like Go Ahead Eagles and Willem II in the Netherlands.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The biggest news surrounding the now 22-year-old was his inclusion in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons when it was later revealed that he was actually ineligible to play.

Despite the lack of real opportunities at Anfield – he has played just 11 times for the senior side in his entire career – Liverpool’s former U23s manager Neil Critchley waxed lyrical about Chirivella back in February.

He said: “For such a young player and a young person, he has unbelievable intelligence and experience of playing the game and he passes that on to everyone around him. He is first on the training ground every day, he plays like a real leader and the boys love him for that.”

But the fact is, at 22, Chirivella is hardly a “young player” anymore. With his contract coming to an end this summer, Jurgen Klopp must be ruthless with the Spaniard and simply let him walk away on a free transfer.

Having him in the squad simply eats up a first-team spot that could quite easily go to an academy graduate trying to make their name at Anfield.

Chirivella hasn’t shown anything to suggest that he could be someone who the Reds can build their midfield around, and it’s exactly why they should part ways with him this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans react to links with this Ligue 1 ace.