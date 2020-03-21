Liverpool can’t afford to see Coutinho join Man Utd

How Liverpool fans feel about Philippe Coutinho is certainly one that will be a cause for debate, but there is no doubting that he enjoyed his best period in football on Merseyside.

He scored 54 times and provided a further 45 assists in just 201 games, and was regularly praised by current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his abilities. Speaking after the Brazilian penned a new five-year contract with the club back in 2017, the Reds manager said: “I think everyone knows what a great footballer Phil is, that is not in question. Since arriving here I have not only witnessed his ability up close, but also his ever continuing development. He is truly world-class – in that very top bracket.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

But since that glorious time at Anfield, Coutinho’s career has stuttered big time. The Brazil international has endured a difficult period since joining Barcelona from Liverpool, playing just 76 times for the club before being shipped out on loan to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last summer.

And now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United have asked about signing him.

Coutinho has previously been linked with a shock return to Anfield, but Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claim that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea and United, have already asked about securing his signature.

The report further claims that the Red Devils in particular are interested as they would like a “creative player in a very gray core”.

Should Liverpool re-sign Philippe Coutinho?

Yes Vote No Vote

With Liverpool’s bitter rivals United now seemingly in the race to sign him and bring him back to the Premier League, Michael Edwards and co simply have to act. There is a question of where the pint-sized maestro would fit into this Liverpool team, but Klopp’s managerial skills will surely prevail when it comes to that regard.

Coutinho’s ability as Klopp himself has lauded, means he would still represent a top-level signing for United. Just imagine how it would feel to those within the inner circles at Anfield and even Reds supporters themselves if the Brazilian was the player who really took the Red Devils to the next step. They just cannot afford to let the £63m-rated star join up at Old Trafford, and it’s why they should seriously consider bringing him back home.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have shown interest in signing this Premier League star.