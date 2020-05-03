Liverpool fans react to David Maddock’s huge transfer update

With the restart of the Premier League still up in the air at the moment, one area of major concern for all sides is no doubt how things will impact the transfer window.

Clubs are set to lose big money over these coming weeks and months, and despite being the current league leaders, and the reigning Champions League holders too, Liverpool are seemingly not going to escape any financial consequences.

According to The Daily Mirror’s Northern football correspondent, David Maddock, the Reds “now look virtually certain to do no transfer spending this summer” and that “they will look to cut their spending as much as possible in light of dramatically reduced incomes”.

Maddock further reveals how proposed moves for the likes of Timo Werner are now likely to be shelved as they adjust to the economic impact of the current climate.

After hearing the journalist’s update, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

the only annoying thing with this club is the transfers — Jacob Elkins (@JacobBElkins) May 1, 2020

He just has to spoil the party😂🤣 — Abubakar ali (@Abubaka94839749) May 1, 2020

100000% a negotiation tactic. Bouta snag this man for £25m — mîtčhêll (from 🏡) (@M_Brigden20) May 1, 2020

This is the perfect time to spend last season after the champions league win and especially after this season. Could regret this you strike while the iron is hot. Players want to join us more than they ever have. — Aaron Jackson (@aaronjacko) May 1, 2020

Yikes we are gonna collapse with our 10 men squad. 4th place finish most likely. — 🐻 (@nangnistal) May 1, 2020

If this is true we have truly messed up 😪, not asking for a new squad just a couple of players to add to it to strengthen us because let’s be honest our bench is poor 😐 — Mike Newell (@MikeNew1106) May 2, 2020

Unbelievable — Aaron doherty (@aarondoc971) May 2, 2020

Some Liverpool fans took aim at FSG over the report, and seemed to be stunned that the club would not be looking to strengthen this summer.

I’ll be even more #FSGOut if this happens — Matt (@LFCxMatt) May 1, 2020

The owners must have been overjoyed at having a new excuse to spend no money this summer — Ben (@Beninho_10) May 1, 2020

#LFC @LFC Considering our lack of spending and the incredible amount of success we’ve had on and off the pitch the last 3years this is embarrassing🤦🏽‍♂️ We can more than afford these players and to suggest we can’t is yet another insult to the fanbase!! FSG need to sell. — Makaveli (@Marklfc10Mark) May 1, 2020

That’s another summer of no spending by FSG, appreciate the climate makes it difficult but feeling like we need to upgrade our owners. — Van The Man (@DavidVaughan5) May 2, 2020

So any dreams of Werner wearing Liverpool colours for next season seem to be dead in the water now.

Even despite being in the incredible footballing position Liverpool are in, even the Reds realise the need to be shrewd and smart about their business in the transfer market.

So whilst there may not be any big-money signings, that can only be a good thing for their long-term future.