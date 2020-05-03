 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to David Maddock's huge transfer update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 3/5/2020 | 08:45am

With the restart of the Premier League still up in the air at the moment, one area of major concern for all sides is no doubt how things will impact the transfer window.

Clubs are set to lose big money over these coming weeks and months, and despite being the current league leaders, and the reigning Champions League holders too, Liverpool are seemingly not going to escape any financial consequences.

According to The Daily Mirror’s Northern football correspondent, David Maddock, the Reds “now look virtually certain to do no transfer spending this summer” and that “they will look to cut their spending as much as possible in light of dramatically reduced incomes”.

Maddock further reveals how proposed moves for the likes of Timo Werner are now likely to be shelved as they adjust to the economic impact of the current climate.

After hearing the journalist’s update, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some Liverpool fans took aim at FSG over the report, and seemed to be stunned that the club would not be looking to strengthen this summer.

So any dreams of Werner wearing Liverpool colours for next season seem to be dead in the water now.

Even despite being in the incredible footballing position Liverpool are in, even the Reds realise the need to be shrewd and smart about their business in the transfer market.

So whilst there may not be any big-money signings, that can only be a good thing for their long-term future.

