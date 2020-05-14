Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren exit update

Arguably one of the forgotten men of what had been another incredible season for Liverpool, Dejan Lovren’s game-time at Anfield has been majorly limited.

The Croatia international has featured just 14 times across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp this year, with only nine of them coming in the Reds’ charge for the Premier League title.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

A muscle injury has played a big part in his lack of first-team action, and it now appears, he may have played one of his final games for the club.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Serie A giants AS Roma hope that their good working relationship with Liverpool can allow them to strike a deal for Lovren.

After hearing about the update on the Croatian’s future, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

someone actually wants him pic.twitter.com/qKEzFd0LQx — Adam (@adamftbl_) May 12, 2020

5m in bank and 5m a year off the books. Happy days I like Dejan lots just his time is clearly over. The two players we got from Roma haven’t been to bad either so keep good faith with them and take their next world class player 🤣 — Toni Downey (@tillietrott) May 13, 2020

Deal, off you go 👋🏼 — Josh* (@LFCJosh23) May 12, 2020

I’ll drive him to the airport tonight — munsted (@munsted3) May 12, 2020

He’s not worth half of that Take whatever you can and run — RD91LFC (@Rd91L) May 12, 2020

Thats amazing never thought someone would pay that much for him, sell — Tommy 🇭🇷 (@Fantasticfloki) May 12, 2020

Get this donkey out of my club!! — – (@red2672) May 12, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans name-checked Michael Edwards, and his incredible work in negotiating.

Even though he is entering the last year of his contact he still worth €15m. There already getting a €5m discount. Pay up or shut up. Edwards knows how to get a good deal. Shrewd operator — Fawad Javed (@fawad7jav) May 12, 2020

Michael Edwards with another transfer masterclass ❤️ — Jonno Mountford (@JonnoMountford) May 13, 2020

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez helping to form a formidable partnership at the back – the Reds have conceded just 21 goals all season in the Premier League – it’s difficult to see how Lovren realistically fits into Klopp’s plans.

Should Liverpool sell Dejan Lovren?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Merseyside club may well just be better off cashing in on the centre-back this summer.