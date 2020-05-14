 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren exit update

Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren exit update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 14/5/2020 | 11:45am

Arguably one of the forgotten men of what had been another incredible season for Liverpool, Dejan Lovren’s game-time at Anfield has been majorly limited.

The Croatia international has featured just 14 times across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp this year, with only nine of them coming in the Reds’ charge for the Premier League title.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

A muscle injury has played a big part in his lack of first-team action, and it now appears, he may have played one of his final games for the club.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Serie A giants AS Roma hope that their good working relationship with Liverpool can allow them to strike a deal for Lovren.

After hearing about the update on the Croatian’s future, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of Liverpool fans name-checked Michael Edwards, and his incredible work in negotiating.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez helping to form a formidable partnership at the back – the Reds have conceded just 21 goals all season in the Premier League – it’s difficult to see how Lovren realistically fits into Klopp’s plans.

Should Liverpool sell Dejan Lovren?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The Merseyside club may well just be better off cashing in on the centre-back this summer.

Article title: Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren exit update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 