Liverpool icon Didi Hamann raises big question about Werner move

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has questioned the Reds’ potential move for Timo Werner this summer.

What did he say?

The RB Leipzig striker has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield this summer, with reports even suggesting that the Germany international was ready to join the Reds if they pay for his release clause before it expires.

However, Hamann has cast doubt on whether Werner would actually be the right signing to make, and insisted that he simply doesn’t fit into the style of play Jurgen Klopp wants to play.

He said: “If you play out wide for Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to go on the overlap, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both very tricky players, they are very skilful and Werner is not that type of player.

“His biggest asset by far is his pace and if I watch games now, even at Anfield, with Liverpool being so superior to most teams, most of them sit back and if you deny Werner space, he’s a lot less effective. If you look at his goal record for Leipzig, his goals this season has been outstanding, but they like to play on the counter-attack and they’re not really a possession team. I don’t think he’s got the trickery to play out wide as Mane and Salah have. I’m sure there are players out there who will help Liverpool more next season than Werner.”

Reality

Werner’s record of 27 goals and 12 assists in just 36 games across all competitions this season is certainly something remarkable – he has found the back of the net seven times more than Mohamed Salah, nine times more than Sadio Mane, and 16 times more than Roberto Firmino.

On that evidence alone, a big-money move for Werner seems to make a lot of sense. He would bring a proven track record of finishing to Anfield, and add some extra firepower to the Reds.

Is Didi Hamann right to question Timo Werner move?

Yes Vote No Vote

But as Hamann alludes to, there’s a real reliance on his pace and making the most of counter-attacking opportunities. And whilst Liverpool may be devastating at that, more and more teams are simply going to try and sit back and soak up the pressure – having a poacher like Werner in those kinds of games would be effectively redunant.

It’s exactly why Michael Edwards would be foolish to ignore Hamann’s verdict on Werner and go after the German forward this summer.