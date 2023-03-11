Liverpool return to action in the Premier League this afternoon, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the division and build upon the scintillating 7-0 drubbing over fiery rivals Manchester United last Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side enveloped the Red Devils into an Anfield nightmare last time out in a ferocious display that was resemblant of their formerly imperious nature, but Liverpool have been uncharacteristically meek and timid for the majority this season.

The Reds will have to ensure that past defects do not creep back in, with the 9-0 dismantling of Bournemouth in the early stages of the league season failing to kickstart a stuttering opening, Liverpool indeed falling well short of expectations and yet to perch inside the top-four at the conclusion of a match-week.

The Cherries now await Liverpool on the south coast, and the away side will be confident that the recently rekindled fluidity will be enough to ensure victory is achieved, moving, if momentarily, above Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place.

But with Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth fighting gallantly against the threat of relegation, bottom of the division but just one point adrift from Leeds United in 17th, there will be hope that a monumental and perhaps season-defining upset can be gleaned.

Should Klopp unleash Jota vs Bournemouth?

Given the remarkable drubbing the Cherries were embroiled in at the hand of Liverpool in the reverse fixture, the lowly placement in the Premier League and the recent resurgence of the Reds, supporters could be forgiven for thinking that the result at the Vitality Stadium is a forgone conclusion.

But O'Neil's side nearly caused a seismic upset last weekend at the Emirates, with Arsenal harnessing their title-winning credentials and conjuring a stunning late comeback to ensure their bid for glory remains intact.

Bournemouth will look to come out fighting and exploit the chinks in Liverpool's armour, and as such, Klopp must consider rotating the front-three despite last week's success and unleash dynamic star Diogo Jota.

Jota, signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £45m, has been beset with an injury-stricken campaign, missing 23 matches across two injuries and only recently returning to competitive action, though he has six assists from his 14 matches played this year, starting just six times.

Lauded as "lethal" by Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott, the 26-year-old ranks among the top 1% of forwards for assists, the top 4% for xG (expected goals), and the top 3% for touches in the offensive box, as per FBref, illustrating his prowess both as a direct attacking threat and a creative force, seamlessly threading the frontline together.

And while the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez all clinched braces against United last weekend, healthy rotation is paramount if Liverpool are to rediscover the cohesion that has waned this term, especially when considering Real Madrid await at the Santiago Bernabeu in midweek.

Hailed a "pressing monster" by Pep Lijnders, the suffocating nature of his work could pay dividends, and with Klopp searching for further success to cement the club's position in contention for a Champions League spot, the dynamism of the 29-cap Portuguese ace could rave the difference in securing three points in Dorset.