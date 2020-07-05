Liverpool fans furious with Divock Origi’s display

After suffering a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out, Liverpool no doubt wanted to put things right as they played their first game at Anfield following their crowning as Premier League champions.

But for much of their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, the Reds just didn’t look at all like their normal selves, and by the end of the 90 minutes, had mustered just six shots on goal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did manage to secure a 2-0 win, but it’s fair to say some Liverpool fans weren’t all too impressed with a few of the players’ performances, including that of Divock Origi.

Is Divock Origi good enough for Liverpool?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Belgian had a forgettable outing starting in place of Roberto Firmino. As per Sofascore, in the 60 minutes that he was on the pitch, managed no shots on goal, no dribbles, no key passes, and must 13 total passes.

And after seeing his display, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Only player that regularly makes me groan when he’s kitting up nowadays. Just an absolute waste of a spot — Iam 19+6 (@Iam3713) July 5, 2020

Outside the box, Origi can’t play fotball. No fotball intelligens. Jones is a pure talent. Keita can be a solid player for us. Ynwa — Sterkcoaching (@PtSteffan) July 5, 2020

Not good enough — Sean (@SeanAxion) July 5, 2020

Should have sold him last summer dan — Niall Purcell (@purcelln421) July 5, 2020

Not sure how he robbed such a career 😂 — Devon Cohen (@cohendevon4) July 5, 2020

One Liverpool fan took particular aim at Origi’s lack of runs in behind the Villa defence, describing him as a “statue”.

Origi actually makes no runs in-behind either. The guy is just a statue. Make the CB covering you think bro. — 19 🏆 (@RedFromThe6) July 5, 2020

Another couple of Liverpool fans felt enough is enough and urged the club to sell him this summer.

He need to be sold — Benson Thompson🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Benson_YNWA) July 5, 2020

Time to say goodbye, will be best for both parties — Stephen Poynor (@StePoynor) July 5, 2020

I would actually get rid of Ox if it meant we could sign Thiago. Also get rid of Origi – he’s not good enough. Buy a better forward . — Ammar (@ammarlfc_) July 5, 2020

The big question for Klopp is whether Origi is good enough to lead the line in Firmino’s absence.

Can you spot your Xabi Alonso from your Bruno Cheyrou? This Liverpool quiz will have you questioning your knowledge…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Erik Meijer Sean Dundee

The Belgian has of course cemented his legacy as somewhat of a Liverpool icon for his big goals in Champions League games in particular, but with other teams trying to close the gap for next season, does he represent the kind of quality to be the number two striker at Anfield.

It’s a conundrum Klopp will have to consider this summer.