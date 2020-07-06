Liverpool must be ruthless with Divock Origi this summer

After his incredible role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph, Divock Origi’s place in the Reds’ history will forever be secured.

The Belgium international has come up with some big goals in some big games for the club, but whether he’s good enough to play second-fiddle to Roberto Firmino and actually start games on a regular basis is seriously up for debate.

Against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp handed the striker the chance to feature from the off, and it was an audition that he failed miserably.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The 25-year-old lasted just over an hour before being hooked for Firmino, and in that time did very little to convince anyone of a Reds persuasion that he should be someone who they must keep at all costs this summer.

As per Sofascore, despite playing through the middle, he registered no shots on goal whatsoever, and no dribbles either – so much for a supposed central striker.

Origi could barely get himself involved in the game, touching the ball just 26 times in the time that he was on the pitch, and making only 13 successful passes.

The Belgian couldn’t hold the ball up, or even make the right runs, and it was no surprise that some Liverpool fans were quick to voice their frustrations and anger towards him after the game – a few even called for him to be sold this summer.

Should Liverpool sell Divock Origi this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

For a team that won the Champions League last season, and has just been crowned Premier League champions this year, to have Origi be their second-choice striker just doesn’t fill anyone with confidence.

If Firmino were to get injured next season, then would Klopp seriously be confident about a striker who has scored just five times in 39 total appearances this season?

The Liverpool boss needs to be ruthless with him this summer, and whilst he has given Liverpool fans some memorable moments, it’s perhaps the perfect time for both parties to part ways.