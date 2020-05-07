Liverpool fans react to links with Besiktas ace Domagoj Vida

Despite running away with the Premier League title this season before football got postponed, it appears Liverpool are still intent on making some major additions to their squad this summer.

Reports in recent days and weeks have continued to link them with a move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, and now, Turkish publication Yeni Asir, claim that the Reds are set to reignite their interest in Besiktas ace Domagoj Vida.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

It’s suggested that Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in some more defensive cover, with Vida’s name actually being touted with a potential move to Anfield almost two years ago.

After hearing about the news that their club may revisit their interest in the Croatian centre-half, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Might aswell keep Lovren then — 🕵🏽‍♂️ (at 👨🏽‍🍳) (@StephenHYnwa) May 6, 2020

Why am I getting Voronin flashbacks 🤢🤮🤮 — Smokey (@RedWayYNWA) May 6, 2020

Lovren Two 😂😂😂😂 — Najma Nuura (@rayaan_nuura) May 6, 2020

Please say this is a joke — John Codd (@JohnCodd4) May 6, 2020

He is useless — Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson1) May 6, 2020

One Liverpool fan in particular even suggested that they would rather bring back Ragnar Klavan than actually make a move to sign Vida this summer.

Would rather get Klavan back — Thetabledoesn’tlie (@SC_YNWA) May 6, 2020

At 31, Vida would simply represent cover for Liverpool’s current centre-backs, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and even Dejan Lovren.

Is Domagoj Vida the man to partner Virgil van Dijk?

Whether he is good enough to become Van Dijk’s first-choice partner at the back remains to be seen, but there can be no question that he would bring tonnes of domestic and international experience with him if he did arrive at Anfield.

As a back-up, this wouldn’t be the worst signing in the world for Liverpool.