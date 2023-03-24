Liverpool are not interested in bringing Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell to the club this summer, according to reliable journalist David Lynch.

The Lowdown: New sporting director needed

The Reds are having a tough season on the pitch, with both performances and results simply not good enough and a top-four finish in the Premier League now looking more unlikely by the week.

Away from the field, Liverpool have also been going through a rocky patch, however, having been run so seamlessly during previous years of success at Anfield.

The influential Michael Edwards left his role as sporting director last year and was replaced by Julian Ward, in what looked like a natural and strong transition.

Things took a dramatic and disappointing twist when Ward announced late last year that he too would leave Liverpool at the end of this season, though, suggesting that all is not well in his role.

It means the club are now working hard on finding a successor, with Monaco's highly-rated sporting director Mitchell recently reported as a front-runner.

The Latest: Liverpool don't want Mitchell

According to Football Insider's Lynch, however, Mitchell is 'not in the running' for the soon-to-be-available position at Liverpool. The 41-year-old has confirmed that he will depart Monaco once this season reaches its conclusion but he won't be heading to Anfield.

He is 'not among the names being considered' currently and Tottenham are thought to be eyeing up a potential move for him instead.

The Verdict: Massive appointment this summer

The role of a sporting director is so vital in the modern game, as Edwards showed during his time at the club, enjoying such a great working relationship with Jurgen Klopp and proving to be key to the signings of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, among others.

He saw something in the pair that he felt was perfect for Liverpool, and having arrived as good players, they are now among the greatest attacking players in Reds history.

Perhaps it is a coincidence, but it is no surprise that Klopp's side have struggled since Edwards' exit, and with the Ward news also thrown in, some stability is badly needed this summer.

Mitchell looked to be a strong option, given his reputation as an influential figure at Monaco, but whoever the club bring in as sporting director, it has to be the correct appointment, as Liverpool look to kick on and forget about this grim season.