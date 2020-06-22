Liverpool fans angry with Dejan Lovren after 17-minute Merseyside derby disaster

Liverpool were left frustrated in the second Merseyside derby of the campaign, but the goalless draw at Goodison Park moved Jurgen Klopp’s men one point closer to claiming their maiden Premier League title.

Despite enjoying almost 70 per cent possession, the Reds were unable to turn their domination into clear-cut chances – with Roberto Firmino’s tame left-footed effort and Fabinho’s last-gasp free-kick the closest that the league leaders came to beating Jordan Pickford in the Toffees net.

The draw means that if Manchester City beat Burnley on Monday, then Liverpool won’t be able to win the title against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, but could remarkably seal their first league crown since 1989-1990 at the home of the current champions on Thursday week.

But, had it not been for some late heroics from the ever-impressive Alisson Becker in the Reds net, then Klopp’s side could have suffered their first defeat to their neighbours in 22 matches in all competitions.

Becker did well to keep out both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in the closing stages – but it was the introduction of Dejan Lovren that allowed Everton to create chances and gain a foothold.

From the moment the Croatian replaced the injured Joel Matip in the 73rd minute, Liverpool looked vulnerable and the Lovren would have no doubt been thankful to his goalkeeper for bailing him out after some questionable defending.

Lovren is on the verge of becoming the first Croatian to win the Premier League, but it’s safe to say that plenty of Reds fans want him sold in the summer.

Take a look at some of their best reactions on Twitter.

Lovren played 17 minutes today. He lost every tackle he went for, he lost possession 3 times, he got dribbled past once, he misplaced 8 passes and lost 2 aerial duels. How’s this guy getting paid 100k a week? — 𝚃𝚃 (@PrimeOxlade) June 21, 2020

Lovren playing like he won a competition to play for Liverpool. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 21, 2020

Lovren comes on and we immediately start defending like Norwich, get this Trump supporting clown out this summer. Enough is enough. — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) June 21, 2020

Lovren somehow gets worse, doesn't he? — Matt (@FalseFMatt) June 21, 2020

Lovren has been on THREE MINUTES and we look awful defensively already — niran. (@TheOfficialFNG) June 21, 2020

Lovren being Lovren. Just got put on his arse twice. Honest a god, I said I’d play with 10. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) June 21, 2020