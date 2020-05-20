 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans in a frenzy over Timo Werner developments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 06:16pm

Liverpool fans have been left in a frenzy after fresh reports emerged surrounding long-term target, Timo Werner, this week.

According to The Athletic, via Anfield Edition, the Reds could agree to a similar deal to that of Naby Keita with RB Leipzig, meaning the German striker remains in the Bundesliga for another season.

Sky Sports claim that the Leipzig talisman has a £52m release clause which is set to expire on June 15th, so a decision would have to be made very soon – and clearly plenty at Anfield are desperate to land him.

Here’s what has been said…

