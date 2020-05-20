Liverpool fans in a frenzy over Timo Werner developments

Liverpool fans have been left in a frenzy after fresh reports emerged surrounding long-term target, Timo Werner, this week.

According to The Athletic, via Anfield Edition, the Reds could agree to a similar deal to that of Naby Keita with RB Leipzig, meaning the German striker remains in the Bundesliga for another season.

While this hugely remains to be seen, the current financial climate and situation facing football clubs post-pandemic raises plenty of question marks, but that hasn’t stopped the Anfield faithful from going nuts on Twitter.

It’s believed that Werner and Liverpool are destined to meet at some stage given the substantial amount of reports circulating over the past year or so and for the time being, it is hard to envisage him getting a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI as Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane still the main trio.

The 24-year-old has been in impressive form this campaign, providing 27 goals and 12 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Sky Sports claim that the Leipzig talisman has a £52m release clause which is set to expire on June 15th, so a decision would have to be made very soon – and clearly plenty at Anfield are desperate to land him.

Here’s what has been said…

It's no problem! We've got Harry Wilson for next season and he's just as good if even better — Xtra Liverpool * (@XtraLiverpool) May 19, 2020

Omds what is the point — Dan🇧🇷🔴 (@Ifcdan) May 19, 2020

no chance — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) May 19, 2020

Whats the point — MOLO *️⃣*️⃣*️⃣ (@_shameless_man) May 19, 2020

That’s just senseless hes a 53 million buy out clause hes desperate to join us just go get him dont see y we would even consider a deal that we dont get him for another year. pointless — Nigel Lfc (@lfc_nigel) May 19, 2020

Gotta be joking mate. We can’t afford to remain stagnant in our attacking options or it will come back to bite on our asses next season with Salah and Mane possibly reporting to national duties for a longer duration. — CORONAtion (@Klopptonite) May 19, 2020

Just get it done! — Jeff Hall (@jeffmhall1) May 19, 2020

Keita all over again. Why let him stay another season when our team could benefit from him immediately? — Patrick (@B2Life33) May 19, 2020

He’ll come here injury prone just like Keita — Stubbs Joe (@ekelekauni) May 19, 2020

Yeah. This deal is officially dead. — Jubaer (@z__lfc) May 19, 2020

Ha ha ha ha ha yeah ok — LeafyLee* (@leafy_lee) May 19, 2020

Nonsense get him now. Don’t pretend we’re skint when we’re not. — Steven O’Connor (@stevie80con) May 19, 2020

Pointless we need him ASAP — Craig Fisher (@1CraigFisher) May 19, 2020

