Liverpool fans are loving recent squad tribute

by Lewis Blain
2/6/2020 | 06:35pm

A recent tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce has sparked mass reaction from several sections of the Liverpool fanbase this week.

The Reds reporter revealed that centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Dutch counterpart Georginio Wijnaldum were behind the squad’s tribute to murdered American George Floyd this week.

Both players suggested that the team should collectively show solidarity before Monday’s training session at Anfield. The outcome was a powerful image fully supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with 29 members of the Liverpool side taking a knee around the centre-circle.

It’s led to some fans swooning over their players on Twitter…

Some choice of words used to describe the tribute included “phenomenal,” “great,” and “beautiful” while some supporters wanted to single out the Dutch duo for orchestrating it all.

It’s even led to a few members of the Anfield faithful to claim that the pair are the “real captain and vice-captain” the fans deserve, which was echoed by the suggestion that van Dijk is a “leader”.

Other footballers used their platform to display similar messages over the weekend, including reported transfer target Jadon Sancho, who revealed a “Justice for George Floyd” t-shirt after scoring against Paderborn.

Liverpool’s own striker, Rhian Brewster, took to social media to share an emotive statement.

