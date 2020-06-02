Liverpool fans are loving recent squad tribute

A recent tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce has sparked mass reaction from several sections of the Liverpool fanbase this week.

The Reds reporter revealed that centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Dutch counterpart Georginio Wijnaldum were behind the squad’s tribute to murdered American George Floyd this week.

Both players suggested that the team should collectively show solidarity before Monday’s training session at Anfield. The outcome was a powerful image fully supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with 29 members of the Liverpool side taking a knee around the centre-circle.

Should Virgil van Dijk be Liverpool captain?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It’s led to some fans swooning over their players on Twitter…

Brilliant great to see Liverpool players.

Paying tribute to.

George Floyd RIP.

JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD 🙏 — Mrs Denise ann conway (@MrsDeniseannco3) June 1, 2020

I just love this team. Even if it’s just one of them feeling strongly about anything they get backed by everyone. A great team but even better human beings ♥️ https://t.co/ZsJi7ngvYo — Jessticles© (@jenessicalouise) June 2, 2020

Class act! — Ojayms (@jamesodaudujj_o) June 1, 2020

This is the football club I grew up supporting. I love @LFC @JamesPearceLFC — baboucarr senghore (@babs17GRTS) June 1, 2020

This is beautiful. — JJ Barnes 🦋 (@JudieannRose) June 2, 2020

Wonderful gesture. We’ve got a great bunch of lads #LFC — Kevin (@KevOrf_5) June 1, 2020

My squad 😍 — Bill R (@BillR83) June 1, 2020

LFC supporter from Minnesota here….this is great. — 🍗matt🍗 (@MN_Matt3) June 1, 2020

These guys are phenomenal,that’s why I support the best team in the world — Robbie Botes (@botes_robbie) June 2, 2020

Some choice of words used to describe the tribute included “phenomenal,” “great,” and “beautiful” while some supporters wanted to single out the Dutch duo for orchestrating it all.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

It’s even led to a few members of the Anfield faithful to claim that the pair are the “real captain and vice-captain” the fans deserve, which was echoed by the suggestion that van Dijk is a “leader”.

The real captain and vice captain we deserve — Tafadzwa Raymond (@TRaymond007) June 2, 2020

Our dutch legends 👌 — Nana K.O larby (@larbyfutureGhMP) June 1, 2020

I knew Gini would be a driving force in this ♥️👊🏾 https://t.co/YjcCVZy4SN — Caro Rosso (@limerance) June 1, 2020

Gini the 🐐 — Shane Baxterson (@SBaxterson) June 1, 2020

Well gini was the driving force with the dutch too when he did a celebration with de jong. honestly one of the best leaders in football today. — Mikey Stones (@BiohazardMikey) June 1, 2020

Virgil van Dijk is a leader. #BlackLivesMatter — Folarin Ademola (@Folarin_Ademola) June 1, 2020

Other footballers used their platform to display similar messages over the weekend, including reported transfer target Jadon Sancho, who revealed a “Justice for George Floyd” t-shirt after scoring against Paderborn.

Liverpool’s own striker, Rhian Brewster, took to social media to share an emotive statement.

AND in other news, Liverpool fans rave over Timo Werner after goalscoring display…