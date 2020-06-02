A recent tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce has sparked mass reaction from several sections of the Liverpool fanbase this week.
The Reds reporter revealed that centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Dutch counterpart Georginio Wijnaldum were behind the squad’s tribute to murdered American George Floyd this week.
Unity is strength #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wWCi2iaBBt
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 1, 2020
Both players suggested that the team should collectively show solidarity before Monday’s training session at Anfield. The outcome was a powerful image fully supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with 29 members of the Liverpool side taking a knee around the centre-circle.
It’s led to some fans swooning over their players on Twitter…
Brilliant great to see Liverpool players.
Paying tribute to.
George Floyd RIP.
JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD 🙏
— Mrs Denise ann conway (@MrsDeniseannco3) June 1, 2020
I just love this team. Even if it’s just one of them feeling strongly about anything they get backed by everyone. A great team but even better human beings ♥️ https://t.co/ZsJi7ngvYo
— Jessticles© (@jenessicalouise) June 2, 2020
Class act!
— Ojayms (@jamesodaudujj_o) June 1, 2020
This is the football club I grew up supporting. I love @LFC @JamesPearceLFC
— baboucarr senghore (@babs17GRTS) June 1, 2020
This is beautiful.
— JJ Barnes 🦋 (@JudieannRose) June 2, 2020
Wonderful gesture. We’ve got a great bunch of lads #LFC
— Kevin (@KevOrf_5) June 1, 2020
My squad 😍
— Bill R (@BillR83) June 1, 2020
LFC supporter from Minnesota here….this is great.
— 🍗matt🍗 (@MN_Matt3) June 1, 2020
These guys are phenomenal,that’s why I support the best team in the world
— Robbie Botes (@botes_robbie) June 2, 2020
Some choice of words used to describe the tribute included “phenomenal,” “great,” and “beautiful” while some supporters wanted to single out the Dutch duo for orchestrating it all.
It’s even led to a few members of the Anfield faithful to claim that the pair are the “real captain and vice-captain” the fans deserve, which was echoed by the suggestion that van Dijk is a “leader”.
The real captain and vice captain we deserve
— Tafadzwa Raymond (@TRaymond007) June 2, 2020
Our dutch legends 👌
— Nana K.O larby (@larbyfutureGhMP) June 1, 2020
I knew Gini would be a driving force in this ♥️👊🏾 https://t.co/YjcCVZy4SN
— Caro Rosso (@limerance) June 1, 2020
Gini the 🐐
— Shane Baxterson (@SBaxterson) June 1, 2020
Well gini was the driving force with the dutch too when he did a celebration with de jong. honestly one of the best leaders in football today.
— Mikey Stones (@BiohazardMikey) June 1, 2020
Virgil van Dijk is a leader. #BlackLivesMatter
— Folarin Ademola (@Folarin_Ademola) June 1, 2020
brilliant minds @VirgilvDijk @GWijnaldum
— Inevitable (at 🏠 ) (@jimmylfc_) June 1, 2020
Other footballers used their platform to display similar messages over the weekend, including reported transfer target Jadon Sancho, who revealed a “Justice for George Floyd” t-shirt after scoring against Paderborn.
Liverpool’s own striker, Rhian Brewster, took to social media to share an emotive statement.
