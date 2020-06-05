Liverpool fans divided by Ousmane Dembele transfer report

A recent transfer report has divided Liverpool supporters on social media this week.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Reds have submitted an offer for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele which is a loan that comes with an option to buy.

Would Ousmane Dembele be a good signing for Liverpool?

Many at Anfield believe this would be a superb move with some left drooling by the prospect of Jurgen Klopp working his magic on the Frenchman.

He’d be so good under Klopp if he can stay fit — Dan🇧🇷🔴 (@Ifcdan) June 3, 2020

Although he is very injury prone and behaved not well, I think a loan would be perfect. Not really a risk and he is “cheap” aswell now! 🥰🙏 — Julian 👑 (@01mJulian) June 3, 2020

Klopp has always been a big fan of dembele. That is a fact. — ADAM ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@RomeoLFC) June 3, 2020

He’d be a beast under klopp — james (@thenumber26role) June 3, 2020

Would be great under Klopp

Only problem is his attitude — Ameen (@Ameen_LFC) June 3, 2020

The 23-year-old previously broke through at Borussia Dortmund under the German boss, resulting in a big-money move, thought to be around £135.5m, to La Liga giants Barcelona.

This season, Dembele has played just nine times in all competitions due to an ongoing hamstring problem, which may give a reason to why he could potentially be available.

However, several members of the Reds faithful have used this to suggest why he must be avoided this summer.

Some fans also hinted towards his attitude as a reason to why he’d be a bad addition at Liverpool.

Personally I don't believe this. Dembele's had such major hamstring injuries at a young age that I don't think Klopp would risk it. We signed Minamino, we're probably signing Werner. We don't need him https://t.co/wzHk9qWDcm — Tom O'Donoghue (@TNODonoghue) June 3, 2020

Always injured and we already have that role filled with keita, no thanks — NeilYNWA1892 (@NYnwa1892) June 3, 2020

A joke? — SoboL (@SoboL_11) June 3, 2020

Rubbish injuring playing… Waste of money — Kelvin Alandouكلفن (@Kelvin53146813) June 3, 2020

He’s injury prone for God sake..

He can’t come to add to our possible injury prone player’s list — Ishaq Maji (@Dr_Ishaq90) June 3, 2020

Another injury prone. — Pippo (@PippoGarciaS) June 3, 2020

As a result of his injuries and reported attitude problems, there were a couple of comparisons made to former Liverpool players such as Mario Ballotelli and Daniel Sturridge.

Balotelli Mk 2 — Minay* (@minay_raithatha) June 3, 2020

Sturridge 2.0, Injury prone. — Handy Slamet Praharja (@handypraharja) June 3, 2020

Many in Merseyside are desperate to see the addition of Timo Werner, and one supporter claims a move for Dembele would curtail their pursuit of the RB Leipzig talisman and that he could even be a replacement for Mo Salah – even though the 27-year-old is under contract until 2023.

This is instead of Werner and he’ll be Salah replacement who had 1 season left — Wares_Marty?* (@marty_wares) June 3, 2020

It remains to be seen if this story has any legs whatsoever, but you’d imagine it would be very hard for any attacking player to break into the starting XI given the impressive form of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in recent months.

