Liverpool fans divided by Ousmane Dembele transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 5/6/2020 | 08:35am

A recent transfer report has divided Liverpool supporters on social media this week.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Reds have submitted an offer for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele which is a loan that comes with an option to buy.

Would Ousmane Dembele be a good signing for Liverpool?

Absolutely!

No way!

Many at Anfield believe this would be a superb move with some left drooling by the prospect of Jurgen Klopp working his magic on the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old previously broke through at Borussia Dortmund under the German boss, resulting in a big-money move, thought to be around £135.5m, to La Liga giants Barcelona.

This season, Dembele has played just nine times in all competitions due to an ongoing hamstring problem, which may give a reason to why he could potentially be available.

However, several members of the Reds faithful have used this to suggest why he must be avoided this summer.

Some fans also hinted towards his attitude as a reason to why he’d be a bad addition at Liverpool.

As a result of his injuries and reported attitude problems, there were a couple of comparisons made to former Liverpool players such as Mario Ballotelli and Daniel Sturridge.

Many in Merseyside are desperate to see the addition of Timo Werner, and one supporter claims a move for Dembele would curtail their pursuit of the RB Leipzig talisman and that he could even be a replacement for Mo Salah – even though the 27-year-old is under contract until 2023.

It remains to be seen if this story has any legs whatsoever, but you’d imagine it would be very hard for any attacking player to break into the starting XI given the impressive form of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in recent months.

