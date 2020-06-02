 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans rave over Timo Werner after goalscoring display

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 12:35pm

The talk around Liverpool right now is of reported transfer target Timo Werner and his latest exploits have left supporters dreaming about what could be.

On Monday night, the 24-year-old scored yet again as RB Leipzig won 4-2 on the road to FC Koln with Werner bagging their third goal in the 50th minute.

The German talisman scored with ease as he pounced on longball from his goalkeeper, former Red Peter Gulacsi.

As per the Guardian, manager Jurgen Klopp is really keen for Werner to join Liverpool but the club are running out of time with his €60m (£53.5m) release clause set to expire in two weeks.

And fans at Anfield have absolutely been lapping it up on social media, drooling over his display…

Fans were begging the club to sign Werner this summer, labelling him an “absolute steal” whilst one supporter claimed that a front three involving Mo Salah and Sadio Mane would be “dangerous”.

That strike took the Leipzig forward’s total for the season to a massive 31 goals. He’s also provided 12 assists, all from 40 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Many in Merseyside claimed to have recognised Werner’s effort as it’s eerily similar to the one that Salah bagged against Manchester United.

Reds shot-stopper Alisson launched a long-ball over the top for the Egyptian star to net, some can already see the potential linkup between the Brazilian and Werner…

And then there were a few members of the Anfield faithful that recognised just how perfect a fit Werner is for Klopp’s system at Liverpool…

