Liverpool fans rave over Timo Werner after goalscoring display

The talk around Liverpool right now is of reported transfer target Timo Werner and his latest exploits have left supporters dreaming about what could be.

On Monday night, the 24-year-old scored yet again as RB Leipzig won 4-2 on the road to FC Koln with Werner bagging their third goal in the 50th minute.

Do you think Timo Werner be a red for the 2020/21 season?

Absolutely! Vote I doubt it! Vote

The German talisman scored with ease as he pounced on longball from his goalkeeper, former Red Peter Gulacsi.

As per the Guardian, manager Jurgen Klopp is really keen for Werner to join Liverpool but the club are running out of time with his €60m (£53.5m) release clause set to expire in two weeks.

And fans at Anfield have absolutely been lapping it up on social media, drooling over his display…

The more I see of him the more I think he would be a perfect signing for us. — B W (@brett_walton) June 1, 2020

@LFC please now, sign this man already — Senòr. Cortadess (@BayowaO) June 1, 2020

i am on my knees @LFC plz sign — #BlackoutTuesday (@AnfieldRoad1999) June 1, 2020

Just begging he’s in that red top come August — Big Dick Divock (@LuisDeLaRiva11) June 2, 2020

oh James, you tease you — nav (at 🏠) (@navadnan) June 1, 2020

Get him signed already — 🇯🇲Curtis Richards 🇯🇲 (@Curt15Curtis) June 1, 2020

Him Salah and Mane that’s going to be dangerous — I~A (@ibbyazmi) June 1, 2020

At £50m Timo Werner would be an absolute steal. Come on Liverpool don’t waste this. — Jeremy Exotic (@Themightyhutch) June 1, 2020

Werner is looking qood and loves the quick game in the final 3rd.. would be a huge signing for us. — Fabio (@FabioYNWA) June 1, 2020

Get him in a red shirt https://t.co/0lz5iLmnri — Jay Molyneux (@JamieMolyneux12) June 2, 2020

Timo Werner is a beast I really hope he comes to Liverpool — Keyzo (@KeyzoLFC) June 1, 2020

Fans were begging the club to sign Werner this summer, labelling him an “absolute steal” whilst one supporter claimed that a front three involving Mo Salah and Sadio Mane would be “dangerous”.

That strike took the Leipzig forward’s total for the season to a massive 31 goals. He’s also provided 12 assists, all from 40 appearances in all competitions, via Transfermarkt.

Can you spot your Xabi Alonso from your Bruno Cheyrou? This Liverpool quiz will have you questioning your knowledge…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Erik Meijer Sean Dundee

Many in Merseyside claimed to have recognised Werner’s effort as it’s eerily similar to the one that Salah bagged against Manchester United.

Reds shot-stopper Alisson launched a long-ball over the top for the Egyptian star to net, some can already see the potential linkup between the Brazilian and Werner…

Alisson watching that Werner run and goal like ..#LFC pic.twitter.com/v1Vp0LGmAd — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) June 1, 2020

Will go nicely with alisson — Champi*ns (@Shannxo) June 1, 2020

Timo Werner did a Salah-esque 👀 — Shwet. (@jurgenology) June 1, 2020

Werner just recreated Salah’s goal against United. He’s literally acting out our goals to get his move. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) June 1, 2020

And then there were a few members of the Anfield faithful that recognised just how perfect a fit Werner is for Klopp’s system at Liverpool…

Werner at Liverpool will be a match made in heaven. Hope the deal gets done #LFC — Rieny (@rieny_rein) June 1, 2020

Would be such a good fit, pay whatever https://t.co/SLhebVCq8I — Big sam (@SamGray354) June 1, 2020

Yep it at least his bargain buy out clause — Jonathan Clark ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@clark007jon) June 2, 2020

Klopp sign this man please. #BuyOutClause✍🏾 — TALK TO EM 🐍 (@BeardedCalii) June 1, 2020

AND in other news, Georginio Wijnaldum sends defiant message amid PL update…