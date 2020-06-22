Liverpool fans rave over “best goalkeeper in the world” Allison Becker for display in Merseyside derby

Liverpool continued their remarkable recent record in Merseyside derbies – but were thankful for some excellence from their goalkeeper Alisson Becker to ensure they made it 22 matches unbeaten against Everton.

Jurgen Klopp’s men knew that a first league double over their arch-rivals since the 2016-2017 campaign would put them just one victory away from securing their first Premier League title, but were frustrated by a stubborn Toffees defence and had to settle for a point across Stanley Park in their first game since the resumption of English football.

Striker Roberto Firmino had the Reds’ best opportunity of the evening, but failed to hit the target – and after controlling the majority of the game, were nearly hit by a late sucker-punch from Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

And Liverpool owed a great debt to Alisson Becker to ensuring they left Goodison Park with something to show for their efforts. With just 10 minutes remaining, the Brazilian made a sharp stop to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s improvised flick – before Tom Davies struck a post – and then the Reds shotstopper showed excellent reflexes to keep out his international colleague Richarlison from point-blank range.

Becker has been an outstanding signing since joining from Roma at the beginning of last season, and the goalkeeper is clearly a popular figure amongst the Liverpool faithful.

We’ve dug out the best tweets about him after his performance against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Alisson is comfortably the best keeper itw — Sixty Chaps’ Advocate (@borgixprxdeli) June 21, 2020

Alisson was out for the beginning of season and is on course for another golden Glove potentially ? My keeper 😍 — Annalise Keating (@Taytaayxx) June 21, 2020

Alisson's concentration levels are of the charts. Class he is. — Eathen.. (@Eathen_1892) June 21, 2020

Alisson saved us big time — Malik* (@BigShaqAttack1) June 21, 2020

Alisson Becker 🔥 best in the world. — yaniu (@yaniuu8) June 21, 2020

Alisson you sexy devil that save😍 #LFCEVE — KN (@kwiddan) June 21, 2020