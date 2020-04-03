Liverpool fans rave over Jordan Henderson news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is rapidly becoming one of the most revered figures in English football.

Having lifted the Champions League last season and then led the club to the summit of the Premier League this season, the 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in the country.

But it is not only on the pitch where he has impressed.

Indeed, in the midst of the global pandemic everyone has their part to play, and The Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed that Henderson is organising a fund for the NHS that will run into the millions.

The report also states the initiative pre-dates criticism from Health Secretary Matt Hancock towards Premier League footballers, and Henderson has spent the last few days contacting captains of other top flight clubs regarding the idea.

It’s the type of gesture that will be warmly received by people far and wide during this incredibly challenging time for society, and it’s one that has absolutely thrilled his adoring supporters.



The news from Joyce prompted hoards of praise for Henderson on social media, with fans suggesting he is a natural leader both on and off the pitch.

Here’s how the Liverpool fans reacted to Joyce’s revelation…

Jordan Henderson is a natural leader on and off the pitch. Utterly brilliant 👏🏻 https://t.co/Ceg8k43l4q — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 3, 2020

Jordan Tremenderson strikes again. https://t.co/05GV5GnFm2 — Tom Swain (@tjoswain) April 3, 2020

What a man, such a quality thing to do 👏 https://t.co/ADooAMaM4B — Richard Watson (@RichardWatson44) April 3, 2020