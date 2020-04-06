Liverpool fans react as Jamie Carragher condemns club decision

Loads of Liverpool fans have reacted to Jamie Carragher’s damning response to the Reds’ decision to place some staff on the government’s furlough scheme, and it appears the Anfield faithful are in full agreement with their former stalwart.

The club announced on Saturday that many of its non-playing staff would be placed on furlough, meaning they receive 80 per cent of their usual salaries from the government’s job retention scheme.

And while the Reds are topping up the final 20 per cent to ensure their employees are not placed at a financial disadvantage, the statement still left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

Carragher was quick to condemn the decision on Twitter, saying that all the respect and goodwill earned by Jurgen Klopp and the players has now been lost.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where one supporter labelled the club’s decision as “disgusting”…

Everything this club has been built on. This one decision goes against it ALL. disgusting by every single person involved. — Connor Wilson (@Cwillo92) April 4, 2020

@Carra23 . Totally agree. Shameful from the club. Totally embarrassed to support the club today. Sort it out @LFC — Liz Price (@liztiggerprice) April 4, 2020

i can’t wait for @PeterMooreLFC to put a spin on this embarrassing FSG have embarrassed Liverpool football club Liverpool made over £300 million in tv money and sponsorship last year and you are telling me you can’t afford to pay staff — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) April 4, 2020

Poor this from the club — Ali Osman (@aliosman293) April 4, 2020

Goes against everything the club stands for and everything we say as Liverpool fans — Zach McElroy (@ZachMcElroy1) April 4, 2020

I don’t even know how to start this… Since I was eight years old my heart has always been for Liverpool FC. That was 30 odd years ago. It hurts when people you love disappoint you. Even a 30% cut in salaries would be far more than we all had when we did not even have 100%…… — Mivashnee (@MivashneeSookr1) April 5, 2020