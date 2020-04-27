 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react as they eye Mbappe to replace Mane

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/4/2020 | 07:40pm

Liverpool fans have been reacting to a massive bombshell on Twitter this week after fresh reports emerged from France over the possibility of replacing one star with another.

According to Le 10 Sport, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp contacted the father of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in a bid to convince the forward to move to Anfield, but only if Sadio Mane departs the club for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is still yet to extend his contract in Paris beyond the 2022 campaign with his camp postponing talks for at least a year, although it’s also claimed that only a select few would be able to compete with the fee the Ligue 1 outfit would command – expected to be in excess of €200m (£175m).

Mane has been linked with a summer switch to La Liga for most of the season with The Sun recently suggesting the above situation could indeed follow suit.

Who would you rather have in the Liverpool squad?

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

There have been many mixed feelings amongst the Anfield fanbase, here’s what has been said…

