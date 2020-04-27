Liverpool fans react as they eye Mbappe to replace Mane

Liverpool fans have been reacting to a massive bombshell on Twitter this week after fresh reports emerged from France over the possibility of replacing one star with another.

According to Le 10 Sport, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp contacted the father of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe in a bid to convince the forward to move to Anfield, but only if Sadio Mane departs the club for Real Madrid.

The Frenchman is still yet to extend his contract in Paris beyond the 2022 campaign with his camp postponing talks for at least a year, although it’s also claimed that only a select few would be able to compete with the fee the Ligue 1 outfit would command – expected to be in excess of €200m (£175m).

Mane has been linked with a summer switch to La Liga for most of the season with The Sun recently suggesting the above situation could indeed follow suit.

There have been many mixed feelings amongst the Anfield fanbase, here’s what has been said…

1) IF Mane went, I'd take Mbappe. 2) If I had the choice, I'd keep Mane. 3) Mane is going no where, so it's irrelevant. — Justin (@Tranq76) April 26, 2020

So we Mane to replace him with someone just as good. So in reality we make zero progress. The top reds stay happy because we signed 1 person and once again FSG are laughing to the bank. — ℙ (@DetJakePeralta1) April 26, 2020

This is ridiculous for so many reasons but if Mbappe was to leave PSG hypothetically it would only be to join Real Madrid anyway. — Enrique Muller (@EnriqueMuller42) April 26, 2020

I was excited until I read about Mane to Madrid. Which instantly makes this nonsense. Unfortunately for the Mbappe transfer. Mane isn’t leaving. Especially not for Madrid haha — Phil Pelucha (@PhilPelucha) April 26, 2020

If klopp want him then I’m with him, if klopp want to sell one of our front 3 to make room for Mbappe then I’m with him, if klopp don’t want him then I’m with him…… It is as simple as that — Freyt (@P10Freyt) April 26, 2020

Cheap skates FSG can’t even buy a backup for Robbo yet are going to fund a move for Mbappe. Some LFC fans will believe anything they read lol. Never going to happen. Not even If Mane moves to Madrid. Chances of them promoting Elliot are hire than signing Mbappe — tylerX6 (@Milnerology) April 26, 2020

FSG sell to buy policy again. !!!! — nomad@XXX (@nomad56060053) April 26, 2020

funniest thing i’ve read all day — ᵂᵉ ʷᵒⁿ ᶦᵗ ⁶ ᵗᶦᵐᵉˢ ⁽ᵃᵗ ⁾ (@themaellen) April 26, 2020

That’s impossible — di maria (@Dimariastanly) April 26, 2020

Mane’s going nowhere. He loves Liverpool — Trish (@Cruser5765) April 26, 2020

Ridiculous — Lakilfc (@Vladan_Laki) April 26, 2020

I’d sell Mane , only in the excess of 150 million $ and bring in Werner . I’d like to see if Minamino can become a scoring machine — Daymon4u (@thebigguy86) April 26, 2020

Sell salah — Gift Steven (@GiftSteven8) April 26, 2020

