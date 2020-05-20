 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans react to Caglar Soyuncu claim

Liverpool fans react to Caglar Soyuncu claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 20/5/2020 | 09:06am

Liverpool fans have been left thinking about the prospect of signing a new central defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk this week.

It comes after the former agent of Leicester City colossus Caglar Soyuncu made an interesting claim to Spanish outlet AS.

Mustafa Dogru claimed that “only Liverpool” could afford his signature in the Premier League this summer before namedropping financial heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as other suitors.

Would Caglar Soyuncu be a dream partner for VVD?

Absolutely!

Absolutely!

No way!

No way!

This news was relayed on Twitter by popular fan account Anfield Edition and the Reds faithful have been reacting in their droves.

The 23-year-old has been a frequent figure under ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at the Foxes this campaign, making 28 appearances in the top-flight where he has averaged an impressive 4.6 clearances, 1.8 tackles and an 89.3% passing success rate per game, via WhoScored.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

It remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command, especially in the current climate. He cost the Midlands outfit £19m back in 2018 and according to Transfermarkt, is now worth £28.8m.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting on social media…

AND in other news, Liverpool fans drool over Bundesliga STAR after jaw-dropping display…

Article title: Liverpool fans react to Caglar Soyuncu claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 