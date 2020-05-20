Liverpool fans react to Caglar Soyuncu claim

Liverpool fans have been left thinking about the prospect of signing a new central defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk this week.

It comes after the former agent of Leicester City colossus Caglar Soyuncu made an interesting claim to Spanish outlet AS.

Mustafa Dogru claimed that “only Liverpool” could afford his signature in the Premier League this summer before namedropping financial heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as other suitors.

This news was relayed on Twitter by popular fan account Anfield Edition and the Reds faithful have been reacting in their droves.

The 23-year-old has been a frequent figure under ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at the Foxes this campaign, making 28 appearances in the top-flight where he has averaged an impressive 4.6 clearances, 1.8 tackles and an 89.3% passing success rate per game, via WhoScored.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee he would command, especially in the current climate. He cost the Midlands outfit £19m back in 2018 and according to Transfermarkt, is now worth £28.8m.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting on social media…

Let's trade him for Lovren,

Can we @LFC and Michael Edwards — Roshan (@roshan2873) May 18, 2020

Under study for Joe Gomez https://t.co/aJoxZPk5Jm — The Klopp Empire (@TheKloppEmpire) May 18, 2020

He would be a good signing but would be crazy expensive https://t.co/73Vj8XLgg0 — Mr Eker (@EderKarl) May 18, 2020

He is better than Gomez. — Karim (@KikoCnavaro5) May 18, 2020

dont want him — Sismo (@_Sismo__) May 18, 2020

I’d take him. He’s a very good centre half . — Scott Easton (@Scottea29426991) May 18, 2020

He’s like 3000 x better than McGuire — Wikus Logan (@Av8terBoy) May 18, 2020

He’s bang average, be good as 4th choice I suppose 🙄 — andy gater (@mollygater9) May 18, 2020

He was as upgrade on Harry Maguire for #LCFC if #lovren is leaving #lfc we should be looking at him or #koulibaly to replace him. Good players #echteliebe #ynwa https://t.co/3PRejUA4gb — Sanjiv Hayre (@SanjivHayre) May 18, 2020

Turkish delight. — Kloppaholic (@MichaelpayeYNWA) May 18, 2020

He’s brilliant. I’d love to see him play for #LFC. — Deep Red (@DeepRed1988) May 18, 2020

VVD x Soyuncu 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 — Dark (@idcsae) May 19, 2020

Wouldn’t go near him, donkey. — Lee 🔴🇮🇪 (@mightyreds88) May 18, 2020

