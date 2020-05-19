Liverpool fans thrilled as PL resume training

Liverpool supporters have been going wild on Twitter this week after The Athletic’s James Pearce relayed huge news from the Premier League.

On Monday it was announced that teams in the top-flight would resume training ahead of a potential return to action. Players will have to train in small groups and keep to social distance guidelines. Contact training is still not permitted whilst those involved will be tested twice per week.

This comes as major delight to many at Anfield as it means that the idea of a ‘null and void’ season is put on the backburner – something they don’t want to see given they are on the verge of landing their first-ever Premier League trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are some 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City having lost just one game all season with only nine matches remaining.

Therefore, it’s easy to see why many would like to see the season back underway.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

Giz a kiss James https://t.co/Qkscavi1z1 — corner taken quickly (@ThoseScouseLads) May 18, 2020

To null and void! pic.twitter.com/BYKzMs4Yjr — Robert McMahon (@26McMahon) May 18, 2020

Common sense is coming back — Sean (@seanharro) May 18, 2020

It’s happening! 😆💪🏼🏆 — Valerie Loughran (@Bopzip) May 18, 2020

Good news indeed. — Filippus (@Filippus9) May 18, 2020

Great new, the Germans showed the way and now the English are taking bold steps to emulate. Gradually life is overcome #COVID__19.

Can’t wait to see Cpt. Jordan Henderson lift yet another silverware. — Compassion Karikari 🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Compassionkg) May 18, 2020

