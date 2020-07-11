Liverpool fans unimpressed by Neco Williams

Liverpool failed to win at Anfield for the first time this season on Saturday, and the frustration of being unable to break Burnley down was evident across the fanbase on social media.

Jurgen Klopp’s side weren’t at their best on Saturday afternoon, but to be fair to them it wasn’t full strength XI.

Indeed, the gaffer rotated his side a little bit, and in doing so he gave 19-year-old Neco Williams a chance to start his second Premier League game.

Unfortunately, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Williams, he didn’t fill the large boots left behind by Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, delivering just one accurate cross and one key pass throughout the game.

Despite this only being his fifth senior league appearance, some of the Anfield faithful were unwilling to cut him any slack, taking to social media to criticise the young Welshman.

Neco Williams is trash btw, he is literally Jon Flanagan in disguise — imran (@w0wimran) July 11, 2020

Now that Neco Williams is starting I see his flaws. He doesn’t have pace, he will “always” bring down the player — TG (@WbbeTG) July 11, 2020

Didnt love neco williams performance. It was ok-

Wouldn’t be surprised to see him come off last 20/30 minutes — ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Behwiwnebejw) July 11, 2020

Others weren’t as harsh on the 19-year-old, and while they didn’t praise the youngster, they did attempt to give him some constructive criticism.

One of the main things fans were unhappy about was his wastefulness, and you have to say that they’ve got a point.

The youngster had three shots while playing at right-back, and not a single one of them were on target.

I like Neco Williams he looks a decent player but so so wasteful. Caught far too often one the ball and needs to learn when to release the ball. The minutes will do him well and hopefully he’ll be a quick learner. #LIVBUR — G Dog (@GHL72) July 11, 2020

This neco Williams is a selfish player, always looking to shoot instead of to pass — Ragnar 🌪 (@Mezikko_) July 11, 2020

Neco Williams has a touch of the Albie Morenos about him where he’s too keen to shoot, even when the chance of a goal is clearly nearly zero — Dane (@Dane_histo) July 11, 2020

I really really rate Neco Williams, but he needs to learn when not to shoot. Few times this game he’s tried the shot when there’s been a better option 🙄🤷‍♂‍ #YNWA — alx (@eyupalex) July 11, 2020

Another thing Liverpool fans weren’t best pleased with were Williams’ corners, as numerous supporters made a point about his deliveries not being effective.

That’s two corners in two games that Neco Williams has curled out of play before reaching the box. Has to cut that out pronto. — Nik Postinger (@nikpostinger) July 11, 2020

Yeah Neco mate get off corners — Mark 🔴 (@TheLFCMark) July 11, 2020

All in all, it wasn’t an impressive performance from the teenager, but at his age, you can’t put too much credence into a pretty meaningless game against Burnley where the title is already wrapped up for Liverpool.

Hopefully, things only get better from here for the right-back.