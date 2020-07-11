 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans unimpressed by Neco Williams

Liverpool fans unimpressed by Neco Williams

by Charles Jones share
2 minute read 11/7/2020 | 05:47pm

Liverpool failed to win at Anfield for the first time this season on Saturday, and the frustration of being unable to break Burnley down was evident across the fanbase on social media.

Jurgen Klopp’s side weren’t at their best on Saturday afternoon, but to be fair to them it wasn’t full strength XI.

Indeed, the gaffer rotated his side a little bit, and in doing so he gave 19-year-old Neco Williams a chance to start his second Premier League game.

Unfortunately, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Williams, he didn’t fill the large boots left behind by Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, delivering just one accurate cross and one key pass throughout the game.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Despite this only being his fifth senior league appearance, some of the Anfield faithful were unwilling to cut him any slack, taking to social media to criticise the young Welshman.

Others weren’t as harsh on the 19-year-old, and while they didn’t praise the youngster, they did attempt to give him some constructive criticism.

1 of 23

Who was Liverpool's top scorer in the 1992/93 season?

One of the main things fans were unhappy about was his wastefulness, and you have to say that they’ve got a point.

The youngster had three shots while playing at right-back, and not a single one of them were on target.

Another thing Liverpool fans weren’t best pleased with were Williams’ corners, as numerous supporters made a point about his deliveries not being effective.

All in all, it wasn’t an impressive performance from the teenager, but at his age, you can’t put too much credence into a pretty meaningless game against Burnley where the title is already wrapped up for Liverpool.

Hopefully, things only get better from here for the right-back.

Article title: Liverpool fans unimpressed by Neco Williams

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 