Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner claim emerges

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 25/5/2020 | 06:35pm

Liverpool’s ongoing transfer saga with Timo Werner has been heightened to a new level following bold claims from The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of the Bundesliga this weekend, the German journalist said (via the Evening Standard): “So far Liverpool have been linked closely and there has been a meeting between him and Jurgen Klopp, at least a virtual one over the last few weeks.”

Do Liverpool need to sign Timo Werner this summer?

Yes, 100%

No way

The RB Leipzig frontman has been well-linked with a switch to Anfield for quite some time now with the Guardian suggesting that the Reds are still mulling over a move for him ahead of his €60m (£53.7m) release clause expiring in June.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League last season and are on the verge of following that up with a maiden Premier League triumph, and fans are desperate to see the club continue to build on that through the addition of Werner.

The 24-year-old has provided 30 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances, including a hat-trick at the weekend with arguably the whole world watching as Leipzig defeated Mainz.

It has led to some supporters pleading with sporting director Michael Edwards to sign him whilst others believe it is already happening.

Although Honigstein also added: “I think they’re a bit hesitant to pull the trigger because they haven’t quite figured out how much of a financial problem the coronavirus will present itself to football, coming over the next month in the Premier League.”

Here’s how the Anfield faithful have been reacting to these fresh claims…

