Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner claim emerges

Liverpool’s ongoing transfer saga with Timo Werner has been heightened to a new level following bold claims from The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of the Bundesliga this weekend, the German journalist said (via the Evening Standard): “So far Liverpool have been linked closely and there has been a meeting between him and Jurgen Klopp, at least a virtual one over the last few weeks.”

Do Liverpool need to sign Timo Werner this summer?

Yes, 100% Vote No way Vote

The RB Leipzig frontman has been well-linked with a switch to Anfield for quite some time now with the Guardian suggesting that the Reds are still mulling over a move for him ahead of his €60m (£53.7m) release clause expiring in June.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Champions League last season and are on the verge of following that up with a maiden Premier League triumph, and fans are desperate to see the club continue to build on that through the addition of Werner.

The 24-year-old has provided 30 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances, including a hat-trick at the weekend with arguably the whole world watching as Leipzig defeated Mainz.

It has led to some supporters pleading with sporting director Michael Edwards to sign him whilst others believe it is already happening.

Although Honigstein also added: “I think they’re a bit hesitant to pull the trigger because they haven’t quite figured out how much of a financial problem the coronavirus will present itself to football, coming over the next month in the Premier League.”

Here’s how the Anfield faithful have been reacting to these fresh claims…

It will be massive heartbreak 💔 if we don't sign him. — Berlin (@1UNbearableRED) May 24, 2020

Get innnnnnn — William King (@wtking05) May 24, 2020

He is the next 7yrs of @LFC need to get him in

Pace, power, determination. Would be a fan favorite — Dan (@Dschultz524) May 24, 2020

We have virtually signed him — Jonathan Husband (@jonnyhusband1) May 24, 2020

Don’t do this to me — TakumiTime (@TimeTakumi) May 24, 2020

If this is correct,the deal is already done.he doesnt talk to people to ask how the weather is.

Micheal Edward's,it's now over to you.time to do your magic https://t.co/9If7cRRbgn — steve* (@gypsydog2) May 25, 2020

happy days it's a no brainer https://t.co/CHG7eibF3u — Liam Granby ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LiamGranby) May 24, 2020

Werner incoming — Sean Doody (@SeanieD137) May 24, 2020

Get the deal done end of 👍 — Mikey shiels (@ShielsMikey) May 24, 2020

