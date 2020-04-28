 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to Timo Werner transfer update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 09:00am

Timo Werner’s chances of joining Liverpool this summer have taken a huge dent, and it has left some sections of the Anfield faithful absolutely reeling.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are ‘very unlikely’ to sign the German forward as it is claimed they have no plans to pursue him when the transfer window reopens at the end of the current campaign.

It’s also believed that January addition Takumi Minamino’s role amongst Jurgen Klopp’s attack is set to increase next season, meaning the noises around a potential swoop for Werner is that it will not happen.

And this has left supporters fuming.

Werner has been a prolific talisman for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 27 goals in 36 appearances whilst also contributing 12 assists, via Transfermarkt.

He has also become one of the national team’s first choice options, notching a total of 29 caps since a debut in 2017.

With Klopp possessing the talents of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, the 24-year-old may find it hard to cement his name down amongst Liverpool’s starting XI, unless one of the trio were to depart Merseyside anytime soon.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

