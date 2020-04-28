Liverpool fans react to Timo Werner transfer update

Timo Werner’s chances of joining Liverpool this summer have taken a huge dent, and it has left some sections of the Anfield faithful absolutely reeling.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are ‘very unlikely’ to sign the German forward as it is claimed they have no plans to pursue him when the transfer window reopens at the end of the current campaign.

It’s also believed that January addition Takumi Minamino’s role amongst Jurgen Klopp’s attack is set to increase next season, meaning the noises around a potential swoop for Werner is that it will not happen.

And this has left supporters fuming.

Werner has been a prolific talisman for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 27 goals in 36 appearances whilst also contributing 12 assists, via Transfermarkt.

He has also become one of the national team’s first choice options, notching a total of 29 caps since a debut in 2017.

With Klopp possessing the talents of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, the 24-year-old may find it hard to cement his name down amongst Liverpool’s starting XI, unless one of the trio were to depart Merseyside anytime soon.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

Sky has been wrong so many times. Either way I’m not getting worked up either way like some on here until we hear OFFICIAL word. Pointless to react to heresay. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Virgil Van Keita (@LFCCanuck) April 27, 2020

If FSG aren’t playing with the media… https://t.co/UwedNJfaj6 — James (@jamesftbI) April 27, 2020

Lies lol 😂 your source is sky??? — Nana-Sam® (@nana_samk) April 27, 2020

Because Minamino & Werner are the same type of player?! Idiots … Ones a creative attacking midfielder – ones a deadly striker & finisher (what we need!). Now, either poor journalism OR if it is true, someone at LFC needs their arse kicking for not being in for him. — Jonathan Purse (@JonPurse) April 27, 2020

Let’s face it, FSG aren’t likely to spend any money following the pandemic. — Andy Cochrane (@AndyCochrane01) April 27, 2020

Nonsense, Shaqiri is bound to leave Werner is his replacement. — Basel Alhasani (@98_basel) April 27, 2020

Sky Sports don’t believe it — joespen.ce (@JoeSpencLFC) April 27, 2020

