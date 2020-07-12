 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans fume with Mo Salah after Burnley performance

by Charles Jones share
2 minute read 12/7/2020 | 09:45am

99% of the time Mohamed Salah can do no wrong in a Liverpool shirt.

The back to back Golden Boot winner has been key to the Reds’ success over the past few seasons, with his goals guiding them to consecutive Champions League finals and eventually the Premier League title.

However, although it doesn’t seem like it sometimes, the Egyptian is only human, and that was never more evident than on Saturday.

The winger had arguably one of his worst performances since joining the Anfield outfit, missing a multitude of chances as the Reds laboured to a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Salah ended the game with six shots, but despite four of them being on target, he failed to find the back of the net against the Clarets, as Jurgen Klopp watched his team’s 100% winning record at home fade away.

The winger quite simply wasn’t up to scratch at Anfield, and while it’s all smiles amongst the fanbase when he is scoring, the supporters were quick to call him out for his apparent selfish tendencies after this one.

While fans may have every right to feel aggrieved at their star man’s performance against Burnley, you can’t help but feel they’re barking up the wrong tree when calling him selfish.

Yes, he missed plenty of chances, but it’s not as if he was unwilling to set anyone else up, playing three key passes throughout the game, which is actually higher than his average of 1.9 throughout the season.

That isn’t to say that there wasn’t plenty to criticise Salah for after drawing a blank, and there were plenty of fans who were quick to criticise his finishing.

